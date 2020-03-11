The airlines and tour ops that allow changes without fees

Travel agents have moved to reassure consumers that operators are introducing free of charge changes to bookings to restore confidence and allow flexibility as the travel industry is affected by the spread of coronavirus.

The Irish Travel Agents Association said many travel providers have waived change fees on flights and cruises in the hope it will boost consumer confidence and increase bookings as many operators see bookings decline dramatically.

The organisation said Aer Lingus, American Airlines, British Airways, KLM, Air France, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, AirCanada and WestJet have all introduced free of charge change policies.

It also said bookings with The Travel Corporation, MSC Cruises and Silversea Cruises are offering increased flexibility.

ITAA President John Spollen said: “The ITAA understands that this is an unsettling time for consumers, however we hope that with these concessions made by our travel partners, people will start to regain a sense of confidence when booking holidays through travel agents.

“By offering changes free of charge, consumers are given a sense of flexibility during the constantly evolving Coronavirus situation, which we hope will put consumers’ minds at ease.”

