The Europe Hotel & Resort goes green with 100% renewable electricity

The Europe Hotel & Resort recently announced that the hotel now operates entirely on 100% green renewable electricity, reports Clodagh Dooley

The 5-Star Europe Hotel & Resort has long been on my list of places I want to stay. It’s situated by the Killarney Lakes and has a top-class spa, so it seems ideal for a relaxed, romantic getaway!

For almost 60 years, The Europe Hotel & Resort has been setting the benchmark for innovation, technology, quality standards and customer service within the hospitality industry in Ireland.

Situated in one of Ireland’s most treasured locations and an UNESCO World Biosphere, the team at The Europe is acutely aware of the delicate balance between nature and human life. Thus, the team set themselves the task of making a significant, positive and immediate change to how the business operates, while still maintaining the incredible facilities and level of service that the resort is renowned for.

Additionally, The Europe Hotel & Resort is part of the Killarney Hotels Sustainability Group, which is committed to continuously strive and reduce the environmental impact of our services and activities. For 2020, the focus and commitment is to reduce their carbon emissions by 25%, and changing their electricity to 100% green renewable was an important step in this commitment.

One of the company’s core values is “We Accept Responsibility” and it aims to fulfil its responsibility to society in general and the environment. Taking into account the scale of the resort and especially the energy consumption of facilities such as the ESPA spa, management was aware that a solution was needed to maintain those highly regarded amenities for guests, while also upholding responsibilities to the environment.

Operating on 100% renewable electricity has enabled The Europe to make a change that will have a direct positive impact. Switching to 100% green electricity proved a simple and highly effective way to cut carbon emissions and reduce the hotel’s impact on the environment.

Speaking about the latest move by the company, Michael Brennan, Managing Director of Killarney Hotels Ltd Said, “The Europe Hotel & Resort’s location overlooking some of Ireland’s most precious and inspiring landscapes, ensures that our duty and respect to our environment is at the forefront of our minds. We are proud to now operate on 100% Green Renewable Electricity and hope that our action will inspire other companies to take further steps towards a greener, brighter future.”

This step is one of many changes The Europe Hotel & Resort has made in their commitment to sustainability. To find out more about the hotel’s environmental measures, visit theeurope.com/environmental-policy

Comments

comments