The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport returns for its first show in three years, and brings expert travel advice to Limerick

Uncover your travel dreams and aspirations at The Holiday Show 2023 in association with Shannon Airport, writes Clodagh Dooley

The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport opens on Saturday 14th and Sunday, 15th January 2023 in a new venue, the Radisson Blu, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Discover the world at your fingertips, as The Holiday Show conveniently assembles exhibitors from across the globe, all under one roof. Take the opportunity to secure show-only holiday deals, receive stellar advice from travel professionals, be in with a chance to win holiday prizes, and enjoy FREE admission and car parking to this great event.

The Holiday Show gives you an opportunity to explore hundreds of countries, and research different types of holiday packages and places you may have never thought possible, all while receiving one-to-one guidance from experienced and knowledgeable tourism experts.

Opt for an adventure holiday this year and take a journey across a continent you have never explored before. Let the travel professionals help select the perfect package just for you. Whether you’re a seasoned overseas traveller or making your ‘international debut’, the Holiday Show has exhibitors ready to help you experience the world in a non-traditional way. Seek information from Camino Groups, Silversea Cruises, Malta Tourism Authority, Lanzarote Tourism, and Cambrils Tourism and you’ll look at the world through a new set of eyes.

Take the stress out of your journey and fly from Shannon. Reach the far corners of the world with the assistance of the travel experts at FlyShannon.ie, who will find your ideal escape. Browse the best holiday offers including a range of sun holidays, city breaks, cruise holidays and trips to the US as your potential ultimate destinations for 2023.

Young female traveler enjoying great view on french riviera in Cannes city

If you’re looking to release your inner child, take the family to Portaventura World, a leisure complex situated on Spain’s Costa Dorada. Equipped with two theme parks, a water park and six hotels, you won’t be stuck for fun activities to tire out the children. Stay in nearby Salou, with the Salou Tourist Board ready to accommodate your needs. The Spanish Tourism Board will also be available to explore options for expanding your Spanish holiday.

However, a family vacation doesn’t have to mean escaping to the heat. Take your family around Ireland to explore the rich culture and heritage we are surrounded by. Take a trip out to Spike Island in Cork Harbour and learn about its fascinating history. Take the pressure off travelling with a variety of options for exploring our island with Citylink and Gobus.

Explore the unique landscapes of Northern Ireland with stands from Causeway Coast and Glens, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Derry all on hand to offer an unforgettable experience a short drive away. Specialising in holidays and adventures for those over 55, Golden Ireland provides a bespoke service to those looking to unwind and relax in destinations nationwide.

Package holidays to exotic and thrilling destinations are right at your fingertips at the Holiday Show 2023, with prestigious exhibitors such as Sunway Holidays and TUI Holidays Ireland present over the weekend to find your dream getaway. Stena Line is on-hand to ensure that your European holiday is accessible and exciting for all.

Declan Power, Shannon Airport’s Head of Aviation Development, says, “We are delighted to be back after a three-year hiatus, with dates early in the New Year and a new easily accessible venue. Shannon Airport continues to be the preferred airport of choice for Irish tourists outside of Dublin due to its ease of access and range of flight options to the USA, the UK and Europe.

“This past year has seen the introduction of new services to locations such as Liverpool, Paris, Naples and Porto as well as announcing a new transatlantic seasonal service non-stop to Chicago, giving our customers even more choice from Shannon.”

The Holiday Show 2023 in association with Shannon Airport takes place in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Ennis Road, Limerick and will be open from 11am to 5pm on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th January.

Entry and car parking are FREE. Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to discuss and book their holidays with travel experts and will be in with a chance to win one of many prizes on offer throughout the two-day event.To keep up to date with exhibitor announcements, prizes and show-related blogs, see The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport 2023 at www.holidayshow.ie or follow us on Facebook – @theholshow, Instagram – @ theholshow and Twitter – @theholidayshow

Comments

comments