The Holiday World Shows are back!

Booking now open for Trade & Media Morning and exhibitors’ opportunities for 2023 now available, reports Clodagh Dooley

24/1/20 The Holiday World Show at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron.

The annual Holiday World Shows return next January. The first shows back after the incredibly successful January 2020 shows, next year’s events are open now to exhibitor bookings.

The Show dates are:

The Holiday Show in Association with Shannon Airport – 14th-15th January 2023

Holiday World Show Belfast – 20th-22nd January 2023 and

Holiday World Show Dublin – 27th-29th January 2023

The three shows, running over 30 years, reach the largest B2B and B2C holiday audience across the island of Ireland. Opportunities are available for both international travel trade and domestic tourism bodies.

The Holiday World Shows attract up to 70,000 visitors each year, allowing consumers to plan their holiday with confidence. The Show offers a huge range of thrilling vacation options, with hundreds of exclusive Holiday World Show deals available. It is the ideal opportunity for exhibitors to take bookings.

The three Holiday World Shows transform into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multicultural activity; from the Americas with the Visit USA Pavilion to Asia, Europe to Africa and the Middle East, visitors can literally experience the locations on offer.

In January 2020, over 500 international destinations participated including Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canary Islands, China, Canada, Caribbean Islands, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Egypt, Slovakia, Kenya, India, Israel, Italy, Ireland, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Taipei, Lesotho, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Kingdom and the USA.

The shows aim to remove the stress of juggling multiple impersonal online bookings for flights, accommodation, insurance and transport, by offering face-to-face interaction for the consumer with real-life travel professionals with both experience and accountability.

Ireland has a population of over 7.5 million, and a tremendous appetite for travel that shows no sign of declining. Over 100 destinations are served direct from our major airports.

The goal of the organisers of the Holiday World Shows is to highlight the diversity of activities available for home holidaymakers, bringing the historic and symbolism to life and making it relevant to their plans for 2023.

Maria Hourican, CEO Business Exhibitions, organisers of Holiday World Shows, said, “The Holiday World Shows are fantastic events for the travel trade and consumers alike. After a pause in international travel for the past few years, there is a huge appetite from the consumer to travel.”

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said, “The Holiday World Shows are fantastic events for the travel trade and consumers alike. After a break in international travel for the past few years, there is an enormous demand from the consumer to travel.

“These events offer a great opportunity for the travel trade to showcase their product, to display their domestic tourism offerings. Every Holiday World Show provides an array of culture, vibrancy and excitement packed into the RDS Simmonscourt, and 2023 will be no different.”

Holiday World Show Dublin hosts a Trade and Media Morning on Friday 27th January 2023 from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Admission is free and tickets can be pre-booked here: https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie

For up-to-date Exhibitor opportunity information on The Holiday World Shows 2023, see www.holidayworldshow.com or email paulette@bizex.ie

