The Lodge at Ashford Castle wins 4-Star Hotel of The Year at Irish Hotel Awards

The Lodge at Ashford Castle picked up the award for the second consecutive year, reports Clodagh Dooley

The Lodge at Ashford Castle has been awarded 4-star Hotel of The Year 2021 by judges of the prestigious Irish Hotel Awards, which recognises and rewards excellence in hospitality and service across Ireland.

This is the second consecutive year the charming hotel in Cong, Co Mayo, picked up the accolade. Peter Fergus, Hotel Manager of The Lodge at Ashford Castle said, “The Irish Hotel Awards celebrate the commitment and dedication of the hospitality industry in Ireland to providing outstanding guest experiences, so I am particularly proud to accept this award on behalf of our team at The Lodge.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, our staff have shown true professionalism, and the enthusiasm and good humour they display throughout the course of their work is just remarkable. It’s wonderful to be recognised with this industry award and to have something special to celebrate. Never has an industry needed it more.”

Steeped in history, The Lodge dates back to 1865 when it was originally built as the home of Ashford Castle’s Estate Manager during the Guinness family’s ownership. Now a 4-Star hotel, guests at The Lodge can expect modern amenities blended with old-world charm. Friendly staff are always on hand to assist guests, ensuring a relaxing and luxurious stay in the west of Ireland.

Visit thelodgeac.com for more information on The Lodge at Ashford Castle

Comments

comments