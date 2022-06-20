The Magnolia Hotel – Quinta do Lago

Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan talks about his break in Portugal and his stay in the Magnolia Hotel in the Quinta do Lago

The pool at the Magnolia Hotel

Being married abroad can have several benefits: including good weather and the chance to spend quality time with old friends. So when one of our oldest friends invited us to her wedding in September in Quinta do Lago, Portugal, we had no hesitation in saying “yes”!

What’s more, we were able to secure a place in the fabulous Magnolia Hotel. Families with children and pooches, ranging from all ages, are welcome at this hotel situated in the heart of the Algarve region. We booked one of the seven exclusive cottages on offer. These provide a haven, with expansive bedrooms, living areas, a kitchen and patio facilities. There’s a huge amount of space available for the whole family, including my grandkids, Kuba and Maya.

Reception at the Magnolia Hotel

All guests are also granted access to the brand-new multi-sports hub, The Campus, and the hive of activity in the surrounding Quinta do Lago area. The resort offers multiple family-friendly activities, including water sports at the lake, family cycle rides through the Ria Formosa Natural Park, celebrity sports camps, an unrivalled food and drinks offering, and world-class golf facilities.

At the moment, the Magnolia offers a Standard Double Room from €120/£105 on a B&B basis.

While Family Cottages are available from €216/£188 per night on a B&B basis. Roll on the wedding!

To book the Magnolia Hotel: Visit themagnoliahotelqdl.com Call +351 289 005 300

