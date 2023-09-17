Trending
‘The more the owners of the land complain about the price that the daa is offering, the more evident it becomes that they only have one buyer.’

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has urged Dublin Airport not to be drawn on a bidding war on a parcel of land owned by Ulick McEvaddy and his brother at Dublin Airport.

“The more the owners of the land complain about the price that the daa is offering, the more evident it becomes that they only have one buyer,” the Ryanair CEO said.

Michael O’Leary said he thinks daa should eventually buy the 260 acres of private land between the runways at Dublin Airport which is currently on the market.

“I think it’s in Ireland’s interest that the land is bought by the daa. But the daa will use that land for high-priced car parking.” 

