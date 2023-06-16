The new Irish Wine Geese!

Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan meets Shane Maguire – the man behind Sunway’s new guided food and wine tour to Bordeaux

(L-R) Shane Maguire and Kevin Flanagan discuss his upcoming French wine tours with Sunway

It’s a sunny day in Drumcondra and I’m up early to catch Shane Maguire, who is the mastermind behind the upcoming wine tours he is organising with Sunway. Behind our coffee shop is a film crew who are shooting a scene from The Tourist.

Appropriately enough, Shane is acutely interested in tourists right now. He has just organised a group tour of the wine region in Bordeaux. Shane is no stranger to Bordeaux and its culture. He has a 500-year-old house there and has been entertaining guests with the wonders of the area’s wine and food delights for years.

Now, Shane has joined forces with Sunway to reach a wider audience and let more holidaymakers discover the wonders of the Bordeaux region. The first tour will take place on Monday, 28th August for five nights. There is another starting 25th September, also for five nights. Shane is brimming with excitement when we meet. He is off to France to prepare for his guests. I ask Shane what visitors to his house can expect from the tour.

“Basically, I meet everyone at the airport and take them back to our house. And from then on, it is our job to entertain them for the six days they are with us.”

A painting of Les Mondains

Entertainment comes in the form of eating the fabulous local produce both in local restaurants and in Shane’s house, Les Mondains. Les Mondains is a 500-year-old

refurbished farmhouse with its original oak beams, Girondine tiles and exposed stonework throughout. It is set in a quiet hamlet overlooking sunflowers, vineyards and walnut groves. An ideal location for those who would like to explore the area and such picturesque towns of Eymet, Sainte Foy La Grande, Bergerac and Saint Émilion.

The tour is accompanied, of course, by wine tastings and meetings with some of the local winemakers in the area. There are also visits to such iconic places as the UNESCO World Heritage site – Saint Émilion and the historic town of Bergerac.

“We will explore together the astounding blend of landscape, nature, vineyards, medieval villages and French cuisine,” Shane tells me, adding, “We will meet locals who have a passion for this region and an unrivalled knowledge of the best places to indulge in the cuisine and wine.”

Explore the local vineyards and witness the grape harvesters on the go

The trip sounds like a delight for anyone interested in French food and wine. What’s more, it’s an experience that is tailored to all levels of knowledge, as Shane explains.

“We cater for people who know nothing about wine and people who are very well versed and everyone learns – including myself!”

There are also opportunities to enjoy the extensive walking routes in the area. “But you can sit beside the pool if you prefer. It really is up to each member of the party to decide what they are comfortable with.”

And with groups kept to around a dozen members, there is the chance to form new friendships and become knowledgeable in the fascinating world of fine wine.

Wine experiences

Dinner at the Chai – as Sarah Jane Ward says, “we had nothing to do but eat, drink, and be ferried about from vineyard to vineyard, village to village, restaurant to restaurant”

Certainly, one member of a previous tour was very impressed. Sarah Jane Ward who toured with fellow members of the Stephen’s Green Club during their Wine Harvest of 2022, has fond memories:

“From the moment we arrived in Bordeaux, we had nothing to do but eat, drink, and be ferried about from vineyard to vineyard, village to village, restaurant to restaurant. Everything was provided in the wonderful farmhouse where we all had our own bedrooms, shared a beautiful sitting room, and a large kitchen with a dining area inside and out.

“The swimming pool was a great attraction for an afternoon splash. I loved the all-inclusive trip, with all food and beverages provided. The only thing I paid for was trinkets and incidentals at the local market. I have booked again for the wine harvest in 2023.”

I can’t wait to follow in the footsteps of Sarah Jane and join a trip with Shane to Bordeaux.

