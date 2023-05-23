The Seabourn Venture arrives in Dublin for the first time

The first purpose-built expedition ship for the ultra-luxury cruise line made its maiden arrival at Dublin Port last Tuesday, writes Clodagh Dooley

For the first time, the Seabourn Venture cruise ship was in Dublin during her adventure around the British Isles on Tuesday 16th May. And those in the travel industry were invited to a tour of Seabourn’s first expedition ship, followed by lunch on-board.

Seabourn is a pioneer of ultra‐luxury cruising that has earned unanimous accolades from cruising guidebooks, travel critics and traveller polls since its launch in 1987. With five all‐suite vessels sailing the globe, Seabourn has earned a reputation for extraordinary levels of personalised service, with nearly one staff member per guest.

Between 2009 and 2011, the line introduced three award‐winning ships – Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Quest. In 2013, Seabourn announced the sale of Seabourn Pride, Seabourn Spirit and Seabourn Legend, and the three ships left the fleet in 2014 and 2015. The line launched Seabourn Encore in 2016 and introduced a sister ship, Seabourn Ovation, in 2018.

In 2018, Seabourn announced it had signed a letter of intent for the construction of two new ultra‐luxury expedition ships, each with 132 suites. The first of these, Seabourn Venture, was delivered in 2022, and Seabourn Pursuit will set sail in August 2023.

New era

Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit represent a new era in expedition cruising, for those whose appetite for unique experiences is matched by a taste for ultra-luxury amenities.

A Seabourn expedition experience is one that has no compromise between ultra-luxury on-board and true expedition experiences off the ship. Travelling with Seabourn is luxurious, yet relaxed; elegant, yet casual; sumptuous yet understated – all in vessels of size, style and intimacy that feel more like yachts than cruise ships.

The benefits play out continuously, enabling Seabourn vessels to access ports that many larger ships must bypass. On-board amenities include a generous selection of complimentary wines and spirits throughout each cruise, a variety of dining experiences and bars, a spa and salon, outdoor pools, and an inviting social space called ‘Seabourn Square’ with coffee, bar, library, business centre and concierge. Plus, all accommodation is luxurious veranda, ocean-front suites.

Seabourn Venture Suite

The ships travel the globe to many of the world’s most desirable destinations, including marquee cities and lesser‐known ports. These include European destinations such as Greece, Dalmatian Coast, Italy, France and Norwegian Fjords; Asian destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia; South Pacific destinations such as Australia, New Zealand and Fiji Islands, plus many more.

Seabourn guests are also able to access on-shore experiences designed specifically for small groups. These include private visits to sites of interest that may be closed to the general public, and interactions with local families and dignitaries. At Seabourn Square, Seabourn’s Destination Service Desk can create private tours and customised activities ranging from simple car‐and‐driver excursions to elaborate celebrations and even business meetings.

Many esteemed Seabourn guests have a lust for adventure, and a longing to experience nature and wildlife up‐close. An exciting series of optional for‐charge Ventures by Seabourn™ excursions, guided by a highly experienced expedition team, invites guests to explore spectacular destinations on exhilarating adventures.

The Ventures by Seabourn excursions are offered in select destinations and vary depending on the itinerary. The journeys launch directly from the ship, where guests travel by double sea kayak or sturdy and stable Zodiac boats. They include thrills such as trekking on scenic islands, viewing birds, seals, whales and other wildlife, and surveying massive, white‐blue icebergs.

On a Seabourn cruise, guests can explore the world’s most exquisite destinations with Seabourn’s incomparable elegance and ease.

