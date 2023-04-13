The Shannon Airport Group welcome the appointment of two new members to the Board

Aisling Curtis and John Moran will serve on the Board for a three-year term, reports Clodagh Dooley

Aisling Curtis and John Moran

The Chair and CEO of The Shannon Airport Group have welcomed the appointment of two new directors to the Board of The Shannon Airport Group.

Aisling Curtis, Strategy and Sustainability Director at Microsoft, and John Moran, CEO and Founder at RHH International, have been appointed by the Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan, TD, to serve on the Board for a three-year term.

Conal Henry, Chair of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “Aisling and John are very welcome additions to our Board. Their experience and expertise will add immense value, as we pursue our mission to build sustainable livelihoods and a vibrant economy for our people and the region by shaping opportunities in aviation and property. I look forward to working with them at this exciting time for the Group.”

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “The Shannon Airport Group directly contributes to Ireland’s economic prosperity. Our new directors will be a great asset in assisting us as we continue to deliver on our strategic vision, which we hope can further grow our impact and benefit even more people in the region and beyond.”

Aisling is an organisational leader with over 20 years’ experience in telecommunications and technology sectors including global, regional, and Irish market roles. Aisling was previously Commercial Director; and Global Partner Solutions Director, and her current role is Director of Strategy and Sustainability with Microsoft.

Aisling has held non-executive roles in the UK, Netherlands, and South Africa and, more recently, sat on the National Maternity Hospital Board and held an advisory role on the IMI Council.

John Moran is CEO and founder of RHH International, a thought leadership and social entrepreneurship venture based in Limerick. He previously held the role of Secretary General at the Department of Finance helping in the post-crisis recovery and he is well recognised as a champion of SMEs and advocating for more balanced regional and sustainable development in Ireland.

