The Westin Dublin appoints their first female general manager

The hotel is delighted to welcome Joanne Dillon as their new GM, reports Clodagh Dooley

Joanne Dillon

A Roscommon native, Joanne Dillon brings a wealth of managerial experience to The Westin Dublin, having most recently been General Manager at Dublin’s Trinity City Hotel, where she successfully oversaw several hotel expansions and refurbishments.

Joanne is very well suited to a busy city-centre hotel environment having developed her skillset at Hilton Kilmainham, FBD Hotels, and the O’Callaghan Collection. Joanne also spent time building her career at the iconic 5-Star luxury resort, The Fairmount Southampton Bermuda.

A consummate professional with a passion for detail, she has honed her skills over the years working her way up the managerial ladder within some of Ireland’s most recognised hotels. Her incredible work ethic and professionalism have been recognised, nurtured, and rewarded within the MHL Hotel Collection.

Paul Higgins, Partner, MHL Hotel Collection, says, “As a valuable member of the MHL Hotel Collection, we are thrilled to welcome Joanne to The Westin Dublin. Joanne has led many of our important development projects over the years with great style and vigour.

“We are delighted to welcome the hotel’s first female General Manager and support her as she returns to her passion for 5-Star service.”

Last October, The Westin completed a €500,000 hotel lobby transformation, part of the multi-million investment programme which has already added significant value to the guest experience. 2019 saw the unveiling of a stunning refresh and expansion of the hotel’s iconic Atrium Lounge, along with the creation of an additional space, the Library, and 19 beautifully appointed bedrooms overlooking Trinity College and Westmoreland Street.

Joanne brings a depth of knowledge to the General Manager position at The Westin, Dublin and is eager to continue to enhance the product and service.

Joanne says, “I have always admired The Westin Dublin and I am looking forward to once again working within a 5-Star environment. This is an exciting time for the Westin Dublin, having just completed a significant lobby refurbishment, and I am thrilled to be joining this dynamic team in welcoming domestic and international clients and guests this Summer and into the future.”

For more information on The Westin Dublin, click here

Comments

comments