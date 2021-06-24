The Wilder Townhouse announces partnership with Small Luxury Hotels 

One of Dublin’s only townhouses is being recognised as one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, writes Shauna McCrudden

The Wilder Townhouse, one of Dublin’s finest residents-only townhouses, has announced their partnership with Small Luxury Hotels, joining 520 of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

Small Luxury Hotels seek out hotels and experiences that have individual character and creativity. The Wilder Townhouse has been recognised for the time and effort that they put into their uniqueness, their high standards and, most importantly, their guest experience.

The Victorian townhouse, steeped in history, offers a luxurious experience for every guest coming through its welcoming doors, in its impressive city-centre property. Tucked away in beautifully manicured gardens, it is surprisingly still within walking distance to the famous Iveagh Gardens and St Stephen’s Green. Originally built in 1839 and re-modelled in 2018, the 42-bedroom townhouse offers luxury suites to boutique shoebox rooms, and is a proud member of Ireland’s Blue Book.

Owned by Frankie and Josephine Whelehan, it now stands as a sister hotel to the Montenotte Hotel in Cork. The Wilder Townhouse houses a dramatic red brick façade and a bold yet warm and cosy interior, brimming full of character, light and colour. Not to mention, the Wilder Townhouses Gin & Tea Room, which serves a mouth-watering selection of bespoke craft gins from across Ireland.

General Manager Barry Francis said, “It’s an absolute honour for our beautiful townhouse to be recognised by Small Luxury Hotels as one of the most luxurious hotels in the world. It’s great to see our hard work and dedication to creating a beautiful and unique guest experience be recognised.”

Barry and his team are committed to the warmest Irish hospitality and are also driving sustainable practices throughout the property. One such sustainable initiative sees The Wilder partner with the Dublin Honey Bee Project to introduce its very own Wilder Beehives and produce local honey for guests, while helping preserve the dwindling bee colonies.

Having reopened this month, The Wilder Townhouse offers a ‘Dublin Reawakened’ package inviting guests to discover Dublin’s famous landmarks with a private guided tour, coffee table book and cocktail on return to the hotel.

The ‘Dublin Reawakened’ Package price will start from €390 based on two people sharing.

For further information, visit thewilder.ie

