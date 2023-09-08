This week on This is Your Travel Life, Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan speaks with Ben Murnane, PhD, an award-winning writer, author of five books and an Editor with Live and Invest Overseas (liveandinvestoverseas.com)
The following two tabs change content below.
Shauna McCrudden
Latest posts by Shauna McCrudden (see all)
- This is Your Travel Life podcast with Kevin Flanagan - September 8, 2023
- Revealed: The New Wonders Of The World - September 6, 2023
- Win return flights to Miami - August 28, 2023
- Patrick Kielty and Bertie Ahern among speakers at Major Tourism Conference - August 21, 2023
- Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara to front new Tourism Ireland campaign to promote Cork in France - August 15, 2023