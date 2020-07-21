Titanic Belfast is Good to Go. Are you? 

Titanic Belfast, which has been closed since March due to the Covid-19 outbreak, has unveiled new measures to deliver a world-class visitor experience ahead of its grand re-opening on 1 st August 2020, writes Shauna McCrudden



I remember travelling to Titanic Belfast just last year. The scale of the exhibit and the impact of the attraction had to be seen to be believed. Which is why it was so upsetting, although understandable, to see the attraction closed due to Covid-19.

The fact that it has been such an economic driver for Northern Ireland’s tourism, delivering approximately £60 million pounds a year in additional spend to the local economy, means it seriously hurt the economy to close the exhibit. But now with staycations increasing in popularity, and new enhancements completed to make Titanic Belfast safe for visitors, its grand reopening is just around the corner on 1st August.

Over the past four months, the team behind the award-winning attraction have been introducing measures that are not only safe, welcoming and in line with government guidance, but also do justice to the world-famous story.



Economy Minister Diane Dodds says, “The reopening of our iconic Visitor Attractions such as Titanic Belfast is vital to persuading potential visitors that there are things to do and see when they come here. The reopening of significant parts of our tourism and hospitality offerings such as hotels, restaurants and pubs is key to trying to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on jobs and livelihoods in the longer term.

“The ‘We’re Good to Go’ Industry Standard is a visible reassurance for customers that businesses are adhering to Government and public health guidance and I would encourage all those enjoying a staycation this year to get out and enjoy all the sights, scenes and tastes Northern Ireland has to offer. We must all do what we can to support our local tourist industry if we want to ensure we are able to enjoy all it has to offer in the coming years.”

Highlights of Titanic Belfast include the one-way, self-guided themed tour throughout the galleries and SS Nomadic, Titanic Foundation’s Out of Stores Exhibition and the redeveloped award-winning Discovery Tour, which is now outdoor only. There are also many developments in the area capitalising on the outdoor space including picnic areas and Titanic Foundation’s new Maritime Mile Treasure Trail, which will be launched in August.

Titanic Belfast is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its visitors and crew as outlined in its Confidence Charter. It has introduced new measures including advanced booking only, prearranged time slots, reduced capacity, quiet time-slots for the vulnerable, themed one-way tour, sanitising stations and social distancing throughout, advanced cleaning regimes, fresh air conditioning, contactless and cashless experiences and a grab and go food offering.

Titanic Belfast’s Chief Executive Judith Owens says, “In 2012, we opened our doors and put Northern Ireland on the map as the home of RMS Titanic. By attracting over 6 million local, national and international visitors, we not only became a key economic driver for Northern Ireland but the symbol of it and its spirit. Now more than ever, we need to show the spirit and ambition that built RMS Titanic.”

I can’t wait to head up to Belfast again!

Titanic Belfast is ‘We’re Good to Go’ registered. To read more, visit www.titanicbelfast.com/charter

