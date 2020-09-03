Titanic Belfast offering a ‘Kids Go Free’ deal now until October

To mark the 35th anniversary of the discovery of RMS Titanic on 1st September, kids can enter the world-leading visitor attraction for free throughout September until October, writes Clodagh Dooley

I visited the Titanic Belfast about two years ago and found it such an eye-opening experience, but it’s also fun, educational and interactive, which makes it a great day out for families.

To mark the 35th anniversary of the discovery of RMS Titanic on 1st September, Titanic Belfast has challenged everyone to discover more about RMS Titanic this autumn.

The attraction is offering a ‘Kids Go Free’ offer throughout September and October, so it’s a perfect way for families to spend a weekend or the upcoming mid-term break. Only a two-hour drive from Dublin, at Titanic Belfast you can discover the world-famous story right on the spot where the ship was built and launched.

Visitors can also make Titanic Memories throughout Titanic Quarter in Belfast with Titanic Foundation Limited’s new ‘Maritime Mile Treasure Trail’. The treasure trail, which is available now until 6th November, is free and there are 18 stops with questions, clues, facts and challenges, to encourage locals and visitors to explore Belfast’s iconic waterfront.

Titanic Belfast will be publishing some of its favourite ‘Titanafacts’ on social media this month. Did you know that it took three years and approximately three thousand men to build RMS Titanic? But Harland and Wolff (the shipyard that built her) had to prepare for two years to be able to build the world’s biggest ship.

Or that it took over 70 years to find the exact location where RMS Titanic had sunk? She now lies 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, nearly two and a half miles (4000m) below sea level overlooking a small canyon below. These are just two interesting facts you can find on the Titanic Belfast’s social media pages or discover at the attraction itself.

Titanic Belfast is registered with the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard and through its ‘Confidence Charter’ is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its visitors and crew. The attraction has introduced measures including: advanced booking only, pre-arranged time slots, reduced capacity, vulnerable time-slots, themed one-way tour, sanitisation stations and social distancing throughout, advanced cleaning regimes, fresh air-conditioning, contactless and cashless experiences, and a grab-and-go food offering. These measures allow visitors to have a memorable and safe experience.

Customers must book online in advance of their visit to Titanic Belfast.

Visit titanicbelfast.com and discovernorternireland.com

Follow @titanicbelfast on Twitter and FB: facebook.com/titanicbelfast

Comments

comments