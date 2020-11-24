Titanic Hotel wins ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ at World Travel Awards 2020

It’s the third year in a row that the Belfast-based hotel has won the title, reports Clodagh Dooley

In the toughest of trading years for the hospitality sector, Titanic Hotel Belfast has been awarded the most sought-after title of ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’, for the third time in a row, at the World Travel Awards 2020.

Adrian McNally, General Manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, says: “It’s such a unique honour for us to win this international award again. Given the tough year the hospitality industry has faced in 2020, and the agility with which we at Titanic Hotel Belfast have had to adapt the offering for our guests, being named ‘Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ is reassuring. It proves our guests have continued confidence in us as we navigate these challenging times.”

Adrian continues, “Awards like this anchor us and motivate us in our commitment to continue to grow in our service delivery and reputation as we serve the Northern Ireland and international visitors with nothing less than first-class service.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supports the hospitality industry, everyone who voted for us to win this award for the third time in a row, and the employees of Titanic Hotel Belfast who make the hotel come to life every day.”

Located in the heart of the Titanic Quarter, the legendary Harland & Wolff Headquarters was transformed in 2017 into Belfast’s most iconic hotel, Titanic Hotel Belfast.

The hotel is currently offering a take-out service, so that Belfast locals can still avail of its delicious food at home during this time. And for when lockdown ends, they have an overnight “Complete Titanic Experience” package for £149 / €165, which includes breakfast and an entrance ticket to the Titanic Belfast exhibition.

