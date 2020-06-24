Topflight to continue providing exceptional high-quality holidays, but says some job losses are inevitable

Ireland’s award-winning holiday company, Topflight, has announced a strategic review of its business in response to the impact of Covid-19, with up to 20 jobs identified as being at risk, reports Clodagh Dooley

Myself and my team have a huge fondness for Topflight. For years, my colleague Kevin has booked his ski trips through the Irish family-run business, and he always comes back to the office smiling after a Topflight-organised trip.

Headquartered in Dublin with offices in the UK, Topflight, which is known as the Italian holiday specialist, employs 230 full-time and seasonal staff.

This week, Tony Collins, Topflight founder and Chairman, stated, “The outbreak of Covid-19 resulted in holiday cancellations and an immediate halt in new bookings. However, as the economy has started to reopen, the ongoing uncertainty about when it will be possible for our Irish and UK customers to travel overseas has compounded an already difficult situation.”

“While we are fully expecting to operate holidays from mid-July and throughout the upcoming ski season, our customers are not prepared to commit to booking without the confidence that their holiday can operate and that they won’t need to quarantine on their return home.”

“Our team in Topflight has been instrumental in successfully bringing us to where we are today and I would like to acknowledge their continued support through these difficult times. We will be consulting with them over the next few weeks on ways to adapt to the current crisis and reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business but, unfortunately, some job losses are inevitable.

Tony added, “Topflight has a long tradition of providing exceptional high-quality holidays for our customers and we look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

Our team, for one, can’t wait to book a trip again with Topflight and wish them all the best during this challenging time.

