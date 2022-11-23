Tour America announce new partnership with Globus

Escorted tours throughout USA and Canada will expand Tour America offering to Irish clients, reports Clodagh Dooley

Mary McKenna, Tour America

Tour America, Ireland’s leading USA and cruise holiday tour operator, has announced an exciting new partnership with leading guided tour company, Globus. After 90-plus years of sharing the world with travellers, Globus has set the gold standard for award-winning touring across virtually every continent.

Globus goes beyond typical tours to introduce guests to local legends and local experiences not found on just any map. From VIP access to the must-see sights with an expert Local Guide, seamless transport on a luxury coach, and brand-name hotels – perfectly planned to take the hassle out of travel planning.

Mary McKenna, Managing Director of Tour America, says, “We are extremely proud of this new partnership with Globus, an industry leader who will offer even more choice to our clients. It’s clear from recent booking trends that the appetite for exploration and adventure amongst Irish travellers is continuing to grow. Partnering with Globus will allow us to cater to that demand and continue to grow our ever-expanding list of travel experiences in the USA and Canada.”

Globus family of brands are delighted to be working with Tour America to promote Globus tours for the first time in Ireland.

“We’re very excited about the partnership with Tour America,” says Janet Parton, Sales and Marketing Director. “Tour America is the leading holiday specialist to the USA and Canada in Ireland, so it’s a perfect fit for us given our vast portfolio of tours to North America.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for 2023. There is demand for touring holidays and for new experiences. We’re really excited to be working with Mary and the team on this new opportunity.”

To find out more, or to book your next adventure, visit touramerica.ie or call (01) 8173 535

