Tour America announced as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies 2022

Tour America has received the award for Best Managed Company for the 13th consecutive year, reports Clodagh Dooley

Deirdre Maher, Tour America

Now 28 years in business, Tour America are Ireland’s leading tour operator specialising in the USA, Canada, Mexico and worldwide cruises. The company has now been named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, for the 13th consecutive year.

The ‘Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards’ programme is led by Deloitte Ireland, in association with the Bank of Ireland. This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event following the pandemic and culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

This year, Deloitte recognised 136 indigenous companies at the awards, representing 25 of the 32 counties across Ireland. Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards programme promotes and recognises excellence in Irish/Northern Irish-owned and managed companies and is the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.

Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices in addition to the strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance of their companies.

Commenting on the award, Deirdre Maher, COO, Tour America, said: “We are beyond proud to have won this award once again this year. We have overcome some massive challenges over the past two years and our team and our business have shown tremendous resilience and agility.

“We are excited about our future and we will continue to be a customer-centric organisation with the core values of trust, teamwork and creativity. We are the only travel company in Ireland with this award, which recognises our high-performing team and leadership. Thank you to all of the Deloitte team, who showcase the best practices in their best managed companies programme.”

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte, said: “Year-on-year, we are impressed by the businesses that qualify and requalify for our Best Managed Companies Awards. In another uncertain year, the entries continued to raise the bar.

“Despite the challenges these businesses faced, the management teams of the winning companies have embraced new opportunities for innovation and growth, offering best-in-class products and services to their customers and retaining their competitive advantage in a world that is ever-changing.”

Programme sponsors are Bank of Ireland, the IMI and the Business Post. For further information, visit deloittebestmanaged.ie and for more information on Tour America, see touramerica.ie

