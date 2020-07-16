Tourism Ireland and Abbey Theatre team up to share ‘theatrical postcards’ from Ireland with the world

A series of short Tourism Ireland films showcase Ireland’s theatre culture, as well as the country’s natural beauty to inspire visitors, writes Clodagh Dooley

Staycations will no doubt be a huge trend this summer and beyond, and I think it will really make us appreciate the fact that we are so lucky to be surrounded by outstanding beauty and have such a thriving cultural heritage.

Tourism Ireland has been highlighting the talent on our Emerald Isle by teaming up with the Abbey Theatre to showcase its new digital theatre experience, Dear Ireland. This experience brings together the voices of 50 writers and 50 actors in a collection of ‘theatrical postcards’ from Ireland.

To highlight this digital theatre experience and to celebrate our wonderful theatre culture, Tourism Ireland is creating a series of three short films with some of the actors and writers involved in the Dear Ireland project – including author, activist and teacher Sinéad Burke, as well as Derry Girls stars Nicola Coughlan and Siobhán McSweeney.

The first film features Sinéad Burke (see above), who shares insights into her play, These Four Walls, performed by actress Eleanor Walsh. She also speaks about her love for Ireland and some of her favourite places, including Co Meath and the Cliffs of Moher. The film features spectacular scenery and some of our top attractions like the 5,000-year-old Hill of Tara, the Long Room at Trinity College, Glendalough, Skellig Michael, Fanad Lighthouse, and Newgrange.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with the Abbey Theatre and Sinéad Burke to create this wonderful short film. It allows us to keep the beauty of Ireland to the fore and to showcase our authentic homegrown talent around the world.

“While we may not be able to travel just now, this film will inspire people for their future visit – reminding viewers, including our ‘culturally curious’ audience, of our wonderful theatre culture, our stunning scenery and the sense of pride that makes Ireland such a special place to visit. We look forward to sharing the other films in the series, which will feature Derry Girls stars, Nicola Coughlan and Siobhán McSweeney.”

I don’t think it will be just overseas visitors these films will inspire, because I feel inspired to discover more about our theatre culture and visit some of those incredible places featured in the first film!

The series of short films will be shared with Tourism Ireland’s fans and followers on its social platforms – including Facebook (almost 4.6 million fans worldwide), Instagram (804,000 followers), Twitter (530,000 followers) and YouTube.

