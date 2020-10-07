Tourism Ireland attractions and experiences feature on Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List

Eight attractions and experiences on the island of Ireland feature in the latest edition of the Travel List, reports Shauna McCrudden

The tourism industry desperately needs a boost, so it’s great to see so many Irish attractions appearing in the second edition of Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List unveiled today. The list features the top 500 “most thrilling, memorable and interesting travel experiences in the world”.

The list includes the Wild Atlantic Way at number 21 (the highest new entry of any new experience), as well as the Giant’s Causeway, the Ring of Kerry, Connemara, Brú na Bóinne, Sliabh Liag, Titanic Belfast and Trinity College.

Welcoming the news, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says, “I am delighted to see eight fantastic attractions and experiences on the island of Ireland featured in the latest edition of Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List – including the Wild Atlantic Way, coming in at number 21. I would like to thank Lonely Planet for the wonderful support they have shown to Ireland over the years.”

At a time when international visitors cannot travel to the Emerald Isle, Tourism Ireland is aiming to ‘keep the lights on’ for the island of Ireland. They are helping ensure that Ireland stays at the top of bucket lists with prospective visitors for future holidays.

“In what has been a truly terrible year for travel and tourism, this accolade is some good news for overseas tourism to Ireland,” continues Niall. “It will help ensure that Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective travellers around the world, until such time as they can visit again.”

For more information on the attractions and experiences around Ireland, visit tourismireland.com or ireland.com

