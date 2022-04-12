Tourism Ireland capitalises on Masters ‘hype’ with new campaign to highlight golf holidays in Ireland

As part of the golf campaign, a new TV advert will reach millions of US households this year, writes Clodagh Dooley

Royal County Down

With the 86th US Masters taking place in Augusta over the weekend, Tourism Ireland launched a new golf campaign in the United States. It includes a new 30-second ad which has been airing to a huge audience across the US on the hugely popular NBC Golf Channel.

To view Tourism Ireland’s new TV ad, click here.

The ad will also air in the United States around other Major championships this year, including the PGA Championship, the US Open, and The Open, as well as around the Presidents Cup. In total, the Ireland golf ad will deliver almost 18 million household impressions (opportunities to see) in the US this year.

Tourism Ireland is reminding golfers about our fantastic golf courses, where our champions – including Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who finished second and joint-third at this weekend’s Masters – honed and perfected their skills.

Tourism Ireland was delighted to return to the Masters this year after a three-year break and hosted its ‘Meet the Irish’ media event. The first Major of the season at the iconic Augusta National was a fantastic opportunity to highlight Ireland’s world-class golf to the more than 100 top American golf journalists and tour representatives who attended the Tourism Ireland event.

The Irish Open at Mount Juliet this summer, the return of The Open to Royal Portrush in 2025, and the hosting of the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027 were some of the key messages.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said, “The US golf market remains a priority for Tourism Ireland and we will continue to promote the island of Ireland as a world-class golf destination.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing vacation in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes. The combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting US golfers.”

