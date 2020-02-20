Trending
Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons origin of icons going green for St Patrick’s Day

By on Ireland inbound

With 500 icons set to go green for St Patrick’s Day 2020 we asked Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons where it all began.

