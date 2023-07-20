Tourism Ireland in Sydney capitalises on Women’s World Cup opening game

As the Women’s World Cup got underway today, Tourism Ireland in Sydney is taking every opportunity to capitalise on this unique opportunity, writes Shauna McCrudden

With the Republic of Ireland having faced tournament hosts Australia in their opening game in Sydney’s Stadium Australia for the start of the Women’s World Cup, Tourism Ireland is taking this moment to showcase the island of Ireland.

Tourism Ireland, the organisation responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination, is targeting football fans converging on Sydney today – with Irish dancers performing against the backdrop of a video showcasing Ireland in the official fan zone in Darling Harbour.

Activity also includes outdoor advertising – on mobile scooters operating in and around the stadium, which will be seen by match-goers en route to the game, as well as around various pre-match venues. ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ ads will also run on digital outdoor panels, targeting people in various fan zone areas around Sydney. And Tourism Ireland invited key travel professionals and journalists to attend a pre-match ‘Team Ireland’ event at The Calyx in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney – organised in conjunction with the Irish Consulate in Sydney and other agencies.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said, “The Women’s World Cup is a key moment in Australian sporting culture, so we’re delighted to unveil our programme of activity to capitalise on this important opportunity for tourism to the island of Ireland.”

In 2019, 252,000 visitors from Australia and New Zealand were welcomed to the island of Ireland, whose visits delivered €245 million to the economy. Australian and New Zealand visitors stay longer than visitors from almost any other market.

“Sport-related tourism has emerged as a very significant element in world tourism in recent years, with a multi-million-euro market and a huge potential for countries who position themselves correctly.

“High-profile sporting events, such as the Women’s World Cup, provide Tourism Ireland with an excellent opportunity to highlight the island of Ireland as a wonderful holiday destination, as well as a top location for sporting events.”

