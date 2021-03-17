Tourism Ireland is inviting the world to round off St Patrick’s Day with a virtual Irish pub night 

Tourism Ireland is bringing a taste of Ireland right into the homes of people everywhere around the world, writes Shauna McCrudden

Everyone knows that Ireland is the best place in the world to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. Our national holiday is one we know how to do well. However, as overseas visitors can’t travel here for this St Patrick’s Day, and we at home can’t celebrate as we usually do, Tourism Ireland are livestreaming their ‘St Patrick’s Day at Home with Tourism Ireland’ 90-minute broadcast on the evening of 17th March.

From three of our best-known and much-loved pubs, Johnnie Fox’s pub in the Dublin Mountains, Dick Mack’s in Dingle, and the Duke of York in Belfast, the broadcast will be hosted by TV presenter Bláithnaid Ní Chofaigh, across social media.

Tourism Ireland wants to give the Irish diaspora and friends of Ireland around the world the chance to celebrate St Patrick’s Day from the comfort of their own homes. Featuring all the elements of a typical night out, it will be a cabaret-style event, with a huge welcome, traditional and modern Irish music and dance and, of course, great fun! It will even include two members of Riverdance showing Bláithnaid Ní Chofaigh some steps from the iconic Riverdance show.

The next best thing to a night out in Ireland will be streamed through Tourism Ireland’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as on Ireland.com.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said, “This St Patrick’s Day, we’re bringing the celebrations into the homes of the Irish community and friends of Ireland around the globe. Our message is that we can’t wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome our overseas visitors back to Ireland, as soon as the time is right.”

The evening will open at Johnnie Fox’s pub in the Dublin Mountains, the highest pub in Ireland, with a performance by drumming ensemble, the Celtic Drummers. A master brewer from the Guinness Storehouse will show viewers how to pour a perfect pint from a can.

Then, it’s over to the Duke of York pub in the heart of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, where the Shamrock Tenors, a new Northern Ireland-based five-piece harmony and multi-instrumental group, will combine their traditional Celtic melodies and modern-day vocals.

In Dingle, the broadcast comes from the legendary Dick Mack’s, where singer and songwriter Róisín O will entertain viewers with her beguiling music and voice. Viewers will then join Denise Chaila and Sharon Shannon at the Cliffs of Moher, for a fantastic fusion of traditional Irish music and dance with modern-day Irish rap!

‘St Patrick’s Day at Home with Tourism Ireland’ will be livestreamed on 17th March in Great Britain and Mainland Europe at 19:00-20:30, and in North America at 21:30-23:00.

#StPatricksDayAtHome

