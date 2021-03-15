Tourism Ireland reveals the quirkiest ‘Greenings’ for St Patrick’s Day 2021

The world will light up in green this Wednesday in celebration of St Patrick’s Day, with some new unique sites taking part

2021 marks the 12th year of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative. The annual initiative has gone from strength-to-strength – from its beginning back in 2010, when just the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland went green, to this year, which will be the biggest ever Global Greening.

Around 670 sites in 66 different countries are signed up to take part for 2021. From Rome to Rio and from London to Las Vegas, a host of famous buildings and sites around the world will be turning a shade of green over the coming days.

But there are also some new unique participants in Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative for St Patrick’s Day 2021. Perhaps the quirkiest of all of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greenings this year is happening in Finland – the Tilted Sauna, also known as the ‘Drunken Sauna’, an abandoned sauna tilted on its side on Tampaja Lake, in southern Finland.

As well as the Tilted Sauna, other quirky ‘Greenings’ this year include:

Bjarke Cirkelsten in Denmark – a giant troll sculpture made from recycled wood, created by Copenhagen-based artist Thomas Dambo.

A sauna cabin in the SkyWheel Helsinki, where people can sweat and see the city sights at the same time!

Jääsauna 52 – the first-ever ice sauna in Tampere, Finland. The sauna’s 50cm thick walls are made from the frozen water of local lakes and never melt, as the intense cold refreezes everything after use!

A Volkswagen Beetle in the Volkswagen museum in Germany, which was built in Ireland in 1949.

The Sekenani Gate – the main gate to the Maasai Mara National Reserve, in Kenya.

A giant Kissing Couple XXXL statue located along the bicycle route between Amsterdam and Zaandam. The male is 8.6 metres high and the female is 8.1 metres high.

A huge Smurf Statue in central Brussels.

A solar giraffe – a solar power-generating structure in the shape of a giraffe, that provides power for the community of Mangunze, in Mozambique.

‘Mac the Moose’ in the city of Moose Jaw, in Saskatchewan, Canada – a steel and concrete sculpture of a moose, standing 32 feet tall.

A Sleeperoo pop-up sleeping cube , made from sustainable materials, in central Frankfurt, Germany.

The Equator Monument – the Equator sign and line in Kayabwe, Uganda.

Perlan in Reykjavík – a futuristic, revolving glass-domed restaurant on the top of Öskjuhlíð hill in the Icelandic capital.

The Big Fiddle of the Ceilidh – the world’s largest fiddle, on Cape Breton Island in Canada.

A carp statue , called ‘Fridolin’, in the town of Höchstadt an der Aisch, in Bavaria.

Le Dragon de Calais – a dragon machine in Calais, in northern France, that can breathe fire, water and diffuse mist; it weighs 72 tonnes, is 25 metres long and 15 metres high!

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says: “This is the 12th year of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative and it’s bigger and better than ever this year, with some wonderful (and unusual!) new additions like the Tilted Sauna in Finland and a giant troll sculpture in Denmark. Although St Patrick’s Day will be very different this year, Tourism Ireland aims to capitalise on the heightened exposure for Ireland around the globe on 17th March, to ensure that Ireland remains ‘top of mind’ as a great holiday destination for bookings when the time is right.”

St Patrick’s Day will be a virtual celebration in 2021. However, Tourism Ireland will roll out an extensive programme of promotions on 17th March, which will include:

a fun, tailor-made event, called ‘St Patrick’s Day @Home Live’, which will be livestreamed on social media from Johnnie Fox’s pub in the Dublin Mountains, as well as from other locations including the Duke of York in Belfast;

a new online video, inspiring people to think about holidaying here in the future, without encouraging travel right now;

a big international publicity push in the run-up to, and on, St Patrick’s Day; and

a programme of virtual travel trade and media events in all overseas markets, to mark our national day.

