Tourism Minister Catherine Martin leads drive to restart overseas tourism in 2022, at world’s largest travel fair

Irish tourism companies are set to negotiate business for 2022 with travel buyers from across the globe at the World Travel Market, writes Shauna McCrudden

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin joined Tourism Ireland and 40 tourism businesses from Ireland at World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week.

WTM typically heralds the beginning of Ireland’s promotional drive overseas for the year ahead. As travel from overseas has restarted, Ireland’s presence at the World Travel Market is more important than ever this year.

This year, WTM is a hybrid event – with the live event taking place over three days this week, ending today 3rd November, and the virtual meetings taking place from 8th to 9th November. In all, some 77 tourism companies from Ireland will engage in important meetings with international tour operators – to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2022.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said, “I am delighted to attend the World Travel Market, which provides an excellent platform for Tourism Ireland, and the participating tourism enterprises, to highlight Ireland’s world-class tourism experience to international tour operators.

“As tourism begins to emerge from the devastation wrought by Covid-19, it is imperative that we get the message out there that Ireland is again open for business. And that visitors know that a warm welcome awaits them when they travel to Ireland, despite the disruption of the last couple of years.”

Minister Martin continued, “I must commend Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and all our tourism partners for their concerted efforts to kick-start tourism’s recovery and to keep the island of Ireland high on international travel wish lists.

“There is increasing recognition that tourism growth must be sustainable, as well as being consistent with our sectoral climate change targets and commitments. And in that regard, I know that Tourism Ireland will be working towards the longer-term goal of ensuring that we are successfully marketed as a sustainable tourism destination.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said, “As we restart tourism from overseas, we are delighted that Minister Martin has joined us this week at World Travel Market, the world’s largest travel fair. The representation of Irish companies at WTM is extremely welcome – and essential in the highly competitive international marketplace.

“Every destination across the globe has experienced the impact of Covid-19 and is now seeking its share of the recovery. Tourism Ireland’s aim, therefore, is to stand out from the crowd and to capture the attention of the global media and travel professionals in attendance.

Tourism Ireland’s ‘Green Button’ campaign is now underway and will reach 46 million people across Britain.

“It’s a really extensive, multi-channel campaign which is highlighting Ireland as a fantastic destination for a short break or holiday. Our message – and that of the entire Irish tourism industry – is very simple: we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back visitors from Great Britain and elsewhere around the world. Together with our industry partners, we will undertake our most extensive marketing campaign ever in 2022.”

Tourism companies from the island of Ireland on the Tourism Ireland stand at World Travel Market 2021 include:

Abbey Tours

Andras Hotel Group

Ards and North Down Borough Council

Choice Hotel Group

Cronin’s Coaches

DoDublin Tours

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

Guinness Storehouse

Historic Royal Palaces – Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Holiday Ireland Hotels

Irish Ferries

Killarney Hotels

Kylemore Abbey

Limerick Travel

Lough Neagh Tours

McGettigan Hotel Group

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

MHL Hotel Collection

Northern Ireland Embrace a Giant Spirit experience

Original Irish Hotels

Prem Group

Railtours Ireland First Class

Select Hotels of Ireland

Shannon Heritage

Só Hotels

SRC Hotels

The Gleneagle Group

The Skellig Experience Visitor Centre

Titanic Belfast

Visit Armagh

Visit Belfast

Visit Causeway Coast & Glens

Visit Cork

Visit Derry

Visit Mourne

White’s and Associated Hotels Ltd

Note: the above companies, as well as 37 other companies, will attend the WTM virtual event

Visit tourismireland.com

Comments

comments