Trabolgan Holiday Village to give away 130 free weekend holidays to frontline workers and their families across Ireland

The generous giveaway seeks to recognise and reward everything our frontline heroes have done for us all over the past two years, reports Clodagh Dooley

Trabolgan Holiday Village, the popular east Cork family destination, is giving away an incredible 130 FREE three-night holidays to frontline worker families. This is to thank and reward the frontline workers across Ireland for all their hard work over the past two years.

The Trabolgan team have block-booked the holiday village for an entire weekend. The self-catering weekend breaks will see up to 820 people accommodated in the holiday village’s 130 cottages by the sea in east Cork from Friday, April 1st – Monday, April 4th. Our heroes, and their families or guests, will be treated to live entertainment throughout the weekend and will have complimentary access to the holiday park’s sub tropical pool paradise.

General manager of Trabolgan Holiday Village, Donal O’Sullivan, says, “It’s been a challenging two years for everyone across Ireland. We have all had to adapt to the changing circumstances of Covid. But our frontline workers, whether working in health and care or keeping our shops and essential services going, really deserve to be recognised for everything they have done for us all throughout the pandemic.

“The team here at Trabolgan wanted to say thanks and give something back, so we decided to make our 140-acre estate available to frontline workers for an entire weekend at the start of April. We’d love to welcome as many frontliner workers and their families from all over Ireland to our holiday park by the sea and see them enjoy a well-deserved break here at Trabolgan.”

To be in with a chance of winning one of the 130 frontline worker holidays, just visit Trabolgan’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for details. You must be a frontline worker and aged over 18 to enter before this Wednesday, February 23rd . All eligible entries will be submitted into the free draw and the lucky names drawn will be contacted directly by the Trabolgan team either by phone or email to arrange your holiday. Winners’ names will be announced on Trabolgan’s social media channels.

Trabolgan Holiday Village has everything families will need for either a relaxing or fun-packed holiday, all in one place. Located in a tranquil coastal setting with direct access to its own private beach, Trabolgan Holiday Village has everything from nature trails to outdoor playgrounds and a range of adventure activities to a host of bars, shops and restaurants, along with family entertainment.

The East Cork venue will reopen to all holiday makers and day visitors on 8th April 2022 for the season.

Visit trabolgan.com for more information

