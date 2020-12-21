Trailfinders calls on Irish holidaymakers to reconsider how they book travel in 2021

Trailfinders, the only retail travel company in Ireland that is currently operating a Trust Account to protect client funds, is encouraging consumers to be extremely diligent when choosing a reputable travel operator to book for 2021, reports Clodagh Dooley

Booking a holiday with a secure and trusted travel organiser has never been more important. The global pandemic has seen millions of holidaymakers left frustrated and financially disadvantaged, from lockdowns, to travel bans and the collapse of airlines and tour operators. Covid-19 has seen Trailfinders’ reputation for rigorous financial protection and unrivalled customer support be tested like never before.

Trailfinders is calling on Irish holidaymakers to reconsider the way they go about booking holidays, looking at how their chosen tour operator manages their funds and adapts to the constantly changing travel environment.

Trailfinders is the only retail travel company in Ireland that is currently operating a Trust Account to protect client funds. The Trailfinders’ Trust Account is designed to protect consumers by matching their funds, euro for euro, in a separate stand-alone bank account allowing them to refund clients swiftly when required. This has allowed Trailfinders to support clients through ash clouds, tsunamis, airline failures, recessions and the current global pandemic.

In order to book a holiday in 2021 with peace of mind, Trailfinders advises consumers to look to reputable agents that have adopted Trust Accounting. This is a sure way to know that the company has the financial strength in place, to protect client funds and refund consumers swiftly if required.

Mike Gooley, Trailfinders’ Founder and Chairman, created a client trust account in 1993 to provide full protection for client funds. Trailfinders has lobbied the Civil Aviation Authority in the UK and the Commission for Aviation Regulation in Ireland, to ensure consumers’ money cannot be used as working capital, even prior to the current pandemic.

Dave Hayeems, Managing Director of Trailfinders Ireland, says, “As we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, with vaccinations and Government plans to reopen travel again through the traffic light system, we can all start to look forward to that much needed holiday. There has never been a better time to book, as there are fantastic deals on offer.

“Consumers need to be extremely diligent when choosing a reputable travel operator to book with. They must ensure they are protected financially and, at a minimum, offered swift full refunds should the DFA advise against travel to their chosen destination.”

