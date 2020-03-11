Travel Counsellors Ireland’s 2020 annual conference postponed

Travel Counsellors Ireland’s 2020 annual conference, due to take place on 26 and 27 March, has been postponed.
The 2020 conference will be rescheduled for the Druids Glen Hotel, Co Wicklow, with a new date to be confirmed shortly, likely to be September.
