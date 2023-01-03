Travel Department offering savings of up to €200 per holiday booking in 2023

The Irish travel company has a range of trips to choose from, including European destinations, long-haul holidays and river cruises, writes Clodagh Dooley

Lake Garda

Providing dream holidays for over 25 years and counting, Travel Department knows where the best spots are and have expert local guides to talk holidaymakers through every sight, hidden gem, and cultural experience at their chosen destination.

Their range of European destinations includes favourites such as the stunning Sorrento Coast in Italy, the iconic Lake Bled in Slovenia, the walled city of Dubrovnik in Croatia and the unparalleled historical sites in Ancient Greece.

River cruises also continue to be a popular choice as customers enjoy leisurely cruises down some of the most iconic rivers in Europe and beyond including the Danube, the Rhine, the Seine and the Nile.

Long-haul destinations are also making a strong come back with bucket list destinations like India, Vietnam and Jordon seeing high demand.

Holidaying with Travel Department, which is Irish-owned and operated, and fully licensed and bonded, means you are putting your holiday in the expert hands of passionate professionals, who recruit the very best guides and holiday planners.

Plus, they work meticulously to perfect every detail and constantly check the quality of every element of the holiday from hotels to coaches, excursions, and guides. Travel Department’s fully guided holidays bring peace of mind as they guide you every step of the way.

Sara Zimmerman, CEO, Travel Department, says, “Having missed out for so long during the pandemic, we’re all still looking to make up for lost time, ticking off destinations on our bucket lists or just exploring more closer to home. With that in mind, we’re even finding that quite a number of our customers are booking multiple holidays at once, so they can be sure that they’ve got plenty to look forward to in 2023.

“We’ve seen very strong early demand for next summer, even ahead of pre-pandemic levels, with customers looking to secure the best price for their next holiday. There’s no doubt that costs are on the increase, but we’ve worked hard to negotiate with all of our suppliers and to deliver the best possible value for our customers. That said, we strongly recommend booking early for the best prices and of course to avail of our fantastic early booking offers.”

And now, Travel Department has introduced its best offer yet for anyone booking before the 3rd February, 2023, with savings of up to €200 per booking.

You can save up to €100pp off holidays of 11 nights or more using the code SAVE100; €75pp off holidays of 8-10 nights using the code SAVE75; €50pp off holidays of 7 nights using the code SAVE50 and €25pp off holidays of 6 nights or less using the code SAVE25. Terms and conditions apply.

Travel Department’s holidays typically include flights, accommodation, transfers, and guided excursions with knowledgeable local guides. That means holidaymakers can avoid all the hassle of planning and making endless arrangements and can just relax and enjoy their well-earned break.

Whether it’s a solo trip or you’re travelling with a partner or friends, there is something for everyone in 2023 with Travel Department.

Check out Travel Department’s 2023 holiday brochure here.

Book online at www.traveldepartment.com/travel-offers or call (01) 6371633 or drop by their Travel Shop on the Second Level in Arnotts, Dublin

