Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan on UNWTO Canary Islands Press Trip

Kevin Flanagan, Editor-in-Chief of Travel Extra, reflects on his UNWTO trip to the Canary Islands

When Kevin Flanagan got an invitation to travel to the Canary Islands in July, he didn’t quite know what to expect. The new world of travel includes masks, temperature checks and a new lockdown etiquette of social distancing. And even for seasoned traveller Kevin, it was “exciting and new”.

In the video below, Kevin talks about his UNWTO trip to the Canary Islands, how safe he found flying, his opinion of travelling during the post-Covid-19 era, and how amazing it is to immerse yourself into a completely different culture while everyone is “in it together”.

