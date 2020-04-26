TRAVEL Extra Remains Open for Business

Focussing on a Digital Presence

Ireland’s leading Travel Trade publication TRAVEL Extra has announced that it is to focus on its digital presence in the short term. The print edition of the magazine is on hold due to the current pandemic and is expected to return in autumn 2020. The magazine’s next edition, edited by Eoghan Corry, will be published online on Monday 4th May.

Maria Hourican, CEO, TRAVEL Extra said, “We are disappointed that current market conditions mean that we have to move TRAVEL Extra to our various digital platforms. However we look forward to having our print edition again, and to serving our many national and international clients when the current pandemic ceases. The travel trade sector has experienced an unprecedented knock but will re-emerge anew in autumn 2020. TRAVEL Extra looks forward to supporting our colleagues within the sector on this business renewal.”

“TRAVEL Extra is also looking to expand our editorial team, and appoint a new Editor. It is with regret that Eoghan Corry who has been Editor of Travel Extra for more than fifteen years will be leaving us. We have valued his input into the publication over this time. We wish Eoghan well with his future endeavours,” she continued.

TRAVEL Extra has been serving the travel trade for 25 years and will continue to do so. It is published by Business Exhibitions Ltd, organisers of The Holiday World Shows in Dublin, Belfast and Limerick, The Irish Travel Trade Shows, The Irish Travel Industry Awards and The Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards.

