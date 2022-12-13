Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards 2022 Open for Entries

The awards celebrate the creativity and continuing innovation of travel and tourism journalism in Ireland and are now open for entries, reports Shauna McCrudden

Pino Leon, Gran Canaria, Ruben Lopez, Spanish Tourism, Edwardo Sanchez, Deputy Head of Mission, Spanish Embassy, Catherine Murphy, winner of the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year 2021 and Paul Hackett, President of ITAA pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin in May 2022. Picture: Arthur Carron

The Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards 2022 are now open for entries!

Journalists are invited to enter and editors are also invited to nominate or submit entries on behalf of their contributors for work published or broadcast in the year 2022.

The winners of these awards will be announced at an evening reception sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Lanzarote Tourism on Friday 27th January 2023. Travel Extra is the Travel Journalist of the Year Awards 2022 headline sponsor.

This year, there are nine categories to the awards plus the overall award. For each category, there is a substantial prize of a holiday. The overall winner, chosen from the nine category winners, will receive an additional holiday prize sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Lanzarote Tourism.

Entries are invited for work published or broadcast in the year 2022 in the following categories:

Best Home Market (Ireland)

Best Northern Ireland

Best Long Haul

Best Short Haul (including Sun holidays & City Breaks)

Best Adventure

Best Skiing

Best Digital Media

Best Broadcasting

The Gerry O’Hare Memorial Award for Best Newcomer Journalist

Category sponsors are organisations involved in the Travel and Tourism Industry and include the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland), Lanzarote Tourism, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland, Cassidy Travel, Sunway, Topflight & Gastein Tourist Board Austria, UWalk.ie & Salzburg, ClickandGo, Malta Tourism and TUI.

Previous winners of the overall Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year award were:

2002 Cleo Murphy, 2003-4 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2005 Kathryn Thomas, 2006 Muriel Bolger, 2007 Philip Nolan, 2008 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2009 Mark Evans, 2010 Philip Nolan, 2011 Isabel Conway, 2012 Susan Morrell, 2013 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2014 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2015 Isabel Conway, 2016 Yvonne Gordon, 2017 Mal Rogers, 2018 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2019 Isabel Conway, 2021 Catherine Murphy.

The closing date for entries is Monday, 9th January. The online entry form is HERE. Terms and conditions are available from pr@limelight.ie

