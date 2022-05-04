After a break last year due to the pandemic, today saw a return of the travel awards, reports Shauna McCrudden
This year saw the return of the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards after a break last year due to the pandemic. Despite less opportunity for travel in 2021, there were a significant number of submissions, displaying the creativity and continuing innovation of travel and tourism journalism in Ireland.
Catherine Murphy was presented with the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Award at an awards ceremony in CHQ, Dublin today. Five other winners, each for different holidaying categories, were announced at the awards ceremony which was attended by the cream of Irish travel and tourism writers and broadcasters.
The Travel Journalist of the Year Awards is an annual event with headline sponsor Travel Extra. The Award Ceremony sponsor is the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Gran Canaria Tourist Board, and organised by Limelight Communications. The award winners were chosen by a distinguished panel of senior Irish journalists.
The category winners were:
Best Digital Media – sponsored by ClickandGo:
Tom Sweeney
Best Broadcasting – sponsored by Sunway:
Tracks&Trails – Bláthnaid Treacy
Best Northern Ireland – sponsored by Tourism Northern Ireland:
Pól O Conghaile
Home market (Ireland) – sponsored by Fáilte Ireland:
Conor Power
Best International – sponsored by Cassidy Travel:
Nicola Brady
Best Adventure & Skiing – sponsored by Topflight & Gastein Tourist Board Austria:
Catherine Murphy
Travel Writer of the Year (overall) – sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) & Gran Canaria Tourist Board:
Catherine Murphy
Shauna McCrudden
Latest posts by Shauna McCrudden (see all)
- Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards Announced - May 4, 2022
- Tourism Ireland leads sales mission to the United States - May 3, 2022
- Cork Airport set to welcome over 41,000 passengers this May bank holiday weekend - April 29, 2022
- It’s Time for New York City! - April 26, 2022
- Finnair removes face mask requirements on select flights - April 21, 2022