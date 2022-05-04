Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards Announced

After a break last year due to the pandemic, today saw a return of the travel awards, reports Shauna McCrudden

Pino Leon, Gran Canaria, Ruben Lopez, Spanish Tourism, Edwardo Sanchez, Deputy Head of Mission, Spanish Embassy, Catherine Murphy, winner of the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year 2021 and Paul Hackett, President ITAA pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

This year saw the return of the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards after a break last year due to the pandemic. Despite less opportunity for travel in 2021, there were a significant number of submissions, displaying the creativity and continuing innovation of travel and tourism journalism in Ireland.

Catherine Murphy was presented with the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Award at an awards ceremony in CHQ, Dublin today. Five other winners, each for different holidaying categories, were announced at the awards ceremony which was attended by the cream of Irish travel and tourism writers and broadcasters.

The Travel Journalist of the Year Awards is an annual event with headline sponsor Travel Extra. The Award Ceremony sponsor is the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Gran Canaria Tourist Board, and organised by Limelight Communications. The award winners were chosen by a distinguished panel of senior Irish journalists.

The category winners were:

Best Digital Media – sponsored by ClickandGo:

Tom Sweeney

Paul Hackett, President ITAA and Click and Go, with Tom Sweeney winner of the Digital Media Award, pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

Best Broadcasting – sponsored by Sunway:

Tracks&Trails – Bláthnaid Treacy

Paul Hackett, President ITAA and Mary Denton of Sunway (left), with Blaithnaid Treacy of Tracks and Trails, winner of the Broadcast category, pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

Best Northern Ireland – sponsored by Tourism Northern Ireland:

Pól O Conghaile

Paul Hackett, President ITAA and Fiona Cunningham of Tourism Northern Ireland with Tom Sweeney collecting the Northern Ireland category on behalf of Pól Ó Conghaile pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

Home market (Ireland) – sponsored by Fáilte Ireland:

Conor Power

Paul Hackett, President ITAA and Claire Redmond (left), Failte Ireland with Deirdre Lane, collecting the Home Market Award on behalf of Conor Power, pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

Best International – sponsored by Cassidy Travel:

Nicola Brady

Paul Hackett, President ITAA and John Spollen, Cassidy Travel with Nicola Brady, winner of the International Category, pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

Best Adventure & Skiing – sponsored by Topflight & Gastein Tourist Board Austria:

Catherine Murphy

Travel Writer of the Year (overall) – sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) & Gran Canaria Tourist Board:

Catherine Murphy

Paul Hackett, President ITAA and Michelle Anderson, Topflight (left), with Catherine Murphy, winner of the Adventure and Ski category, pictured at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards at the CHQ in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron

