Travel Extra’s Black Friday deals of the week!

Each week, we round up a selection of offers and news from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents, and this week, we have some great Black Friday deals to share

Hotel Riu Plaza New York

Holidays abroad:

Travel bargains!

Running until midnight on Cyber Monday (Monday 28th November), online travel agent, loveholidays is offering Irish holidaymakers up to an extra 15% off selected hotels.

There are deals with over a thousand hotels up for grabs in the sale, including everything from last-minute winter sun getaways and city breaks, to short and long-haul beach escapes.

Customers can secure their Black Friday bargains with low deposits starting from just €25pp or take advantage of loveholidays’ flexible pay-monthly plans.

Here are our top picks of loveholidays’ Black Friday deals:

Muthu Clube Praia Da Oura – Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal

Travel dates: Seven nights from 1st February 2023

Price: From €224pp

Board basis: Self-catering



Travel dates: Seven nights from 1st February 2023 Price: From €224pp Board basis: Self-catering Beatriz Playa & Spa Hotel – Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote, Canary Islands

Travel dates: Seven nights from 13th January 2023

Price: From €431pp

Board basis: Breakfast included



Travel dates: Seven nights from 13th January 2023 Price: From €431pp Board basis: Breakfast included H10 Delfin – Salou, Costa Dorada, Spain

Travel dates: Seven nights from 5th May 2023

Price: From €313pp

Board basis: Breakfast included



Travel dates: Seven nights from 5th May 2023 Price: From €313pp Board basis: Breakfast included Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square – New York, USA

Travel dates: Four nights from 20th January 2023

Price: From €667pp

Board basis: Breakfast included

To view all of loveholidays’ unmissable Black Friday deals, visit loveholidays.ie/holidays/black-friday-holidays.html

Seaworld

Holiday in Orlando

Tour America has some great Black Friday offers, which can only be booked on Black Friday today.

For example, two weeks in Orlando for two adults and three children is from only €879pp. Departs 31st May 2022 and includes 14 nights in the Ramada Plaza in a one-bedroom superior suite (stay 14 nights, pay for 8!), and direct return flights including taxes and bags. Ref: 695683.

Add Discovery Cove to your Orlando holidays for only €279pp! Includes one day at Discovery Cove, 14 days unlimited access to Seaworld and Aquatica (with Dolphin Swim), breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks for the day in Discovery Cove. *Prices vary depending on travel date.

To find out more, or to book, visit touramerica.ie or call (01) 817 3535

Tenerife

Travel Department deals

Travel Department has launched its Black Friday offers available on departures from 1st January to 31st August 2023. Soak up some winter sun and culture in Spain and Portugal, or discover deliciously warm island escapes in Tenerife and Malta.

Whatever you choose, Travel Department have the best expert local guides to help you savour every hidden gem, and cultural experience.

The company is offering:

€75 per person off holidays of eight nights or more and river cruises using the code: BF75

€50 per person off seven-night holidays using the code: BF50

€25 per person off holidays of six nights or less using the code: BF25

Travel Department’s Black Friday Offers are available online from 12th of November until Cyber Monday 28th of November or by calling into The Travel Shop in Arnotts or by phone (01) 637 1650.

Visit traveldepartment.com

Staycations

Eccles Hotel & Spa gift voucher

Gift voucher discounts

Many hotels across Ireland are offering unmissable deals across their gift voucher offerings – perfect for Christmas presents.

Eccles Hotel and Spa in Glengarriff, Co Cork will be giving 10% off all gift vouchers purchased on Black Friday. The 4-Star hotel is located on a stunning stretch of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, overlooking Bantry Bay.

Number 31, a boutique hotel in Dublin, is offering 15% off all gift vouchers. Located in a classical Georgian townhouse, Number 31 is a short stroll from St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street.

4-Star Stauntons on The Green in Dublin is a place steeped in history. The unique townhouse has been called home by some of Ireland’s most famous movers and shakers for the last 250 years. They are offering 15% off all gift vouchers. Christmas gifting, sorted!

InterContinental

Five-Star Black Friday

Book the exclusive Black Friday Offer at InterContinental Dublin and enjoy five-star luxury at Dublin’s only true five-star urban resort.

Guests can avail of 20% off the best flexible rate when booking a guest room or suite between now and 2nd December.

You can book to stay between now until 28th February 2023. There is also a seven days cancellation policy and no deposit is required to book.

At InterContinental Dublin, guests can enjoy complimentary access to the Wellness Area with a 14m indoor heated pool and Relaxation Area.

During your stay, simply relax and curl up in the cosy Lobby Lounge, take a ramble through the hotel’s two acres of landscaped gardens, or grab a coffee and explore the surrounding areas of Ballsbridge and take a stroll on Sandymount or Herbert Park.

To book log onto intercontinentaldublin.ie until 2nd December

The Hardiman

Visit the heart of Galway City!

The historic Hardiman on Eyre Square is the ideal spot for a city break in one of our most vibrant cities – Galway. Located in the heart of the city, a stone’s throw from the train station, The Hardiman offers a mix of luxury accommodation, fantastic hospitality and great places to eat and relax and all on the city’s doorstep!

For Black Friday, The Hardiman will be offering a 20% discount on two stays:

An overnight stay with bed and breakfast

A two-night stay with breakfast included each morning and an evening meal per person on an evening of your choice.



The offer is live until 28th November and is valid for stays Monday to Thursday and selected weekend dates, while staying between 10th January – 31st March 2023.

Black Friday is a perfect time to purchase a gift for your nearest and dearest at Christmas. The Hardiman is also offering 10% added value on their monetary gift vouchers for Black Friday.

Log on to thehardiman.ie

