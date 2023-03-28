Travel Extra’s top deals for Easter!

We round up a selection of offers and news from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Seville

Abroad

Spectacular Spain with Travel Department

This April, explore the Costa de la Luz with Travel Department to experience all that this stunning area has to offer, with a panoramic tour and a visit to Plaza Espana and the Alcazar in Seville.

On this unforgettable holiday to Spain, you’ll discover Costa de la Luz, a sunny, vibrant region of Andalucía. Facing the Atlantic, the Costa de la Luz is renowned for its beaches and sunshine. Successive invasions and influences from the Romans to the Moors have left their imprint on the landscape and culture of Andalucía, making for a fascinating journey through time.

You’ll take a day trip to explore Seville, where its vibrant historic centre boasts remarkable sites, including the cathedral and La Giralda tower, the vast and impressive Alcázar Palace. You’ll learn more about the life of Christopher Columbus before he set off on his first voyage to the New World at the Muelle de las Carabelas. On this trip, you’ll also enjoy plenty of leisure time to relax on the beach or visit other seaside towns, with recommendations and tips from our expert guide.

Departs on 19th April from €799 pp including return flights, transfers, seven nights’ accommodation on a half-board basis in the four-star Puerto Antilla Grand Hotel and expert guide.

Visit Guided Group Holiday to Costa de la Luz with Seville Tour (traveldepartment.com)

New spring offer!

Travel Department has also announced a new spring offer kicking off this week focusing on Europe’s top six countries (Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Croatia and Slovenia). The offer is €60 off holidays of seven nights using code ‘SPRING60’ and €30 off holidays of six nights or less using code ‘SPRING30’. Valid until 6th April on 2023 holiday bookings.

Visit Travel Offers | Travel Department

Vietnam

Vibrant Vietnam

Head on a long-haul trip, and visit Vietnam with TD Active Holidays on this 14-night holiday-of-a-lifetime. On this incredible trip, you’ll visit the bustling cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, gaze upon towering caves while sailing in the beautiful Ha Long Bay, visit an authentic Vietnamese village and learn how to cook traditional Vietnamese cuisine in Hoi An.

You will also have the chance to explore the Vietnamese floating markets in Can Tho, visit magnificent ancient temples, sample delicious traditional cuisine and explore this beautiful country from its rivers and countryside. And you’ll have free time to sightsee at your own pace, with recommendations based on your interest from your expert guide. Join TD active Holidays on this holiday that combines culture, history and experience in a land steeped in ancient traditions set against the most beautiful scenic backdrops.

Departs on 7th May from €3,499pp including return flights, transfers, 14 nights’ accommodation on a half-board basis and expert guide. Please note visas are required for travel on this tour. And outbound and return flights will be via Dubai or Doha depending on your chosen date.

Visit traveldepartment.com/holiday/highlights-of-vietnam

TD Active Holidays spring offer!

There is also a spring offer for TD Active Holidays focused on their Explore range of holidays. The offer is €100 off Explore holidays of eight nights or more with code ‘SPRING10’ and €60 off Explore holidays of seven nights or less with code ‘SPRING60’. Valid until 6th April on 2023 holiday bookings.

Visit Travel Offers | TD active Holidays

Ferrari Land, Salou

Getaways from Sunway

Sunway has some wonderful holiday inspiration at great value to book now for Easter and summer breaks. From an island adventure in Majorca to theme parks in Salou or Lisbon culture, Sunway has you sorted.

Value is paramount this season and Sunway has lots of family offers for two adults and two children.

This Easter, travel from Dublin Airport to Kusadasi on 5th April. Stay at 4-Star Golden Day Wings Hotel (B&B) from €299 per person. Prices includes flights, 30kg checked in bag + 7kg carry-on bag per person, return airport transfers, seven nights’ accommodation and services of a Sunway Representative.

Or, think ahead to the summer. Travel from Cork Airport to Salou on 5th June for seven nights from €2,176 per family, staying at 3-Star California Garden Hotel (half-board). Based on two adults and two children sharing. Includes flights, Priority Boarding, 10kg carry-on bag per person, return airport transfers and seven nights’ accommodation.

Looking for a holiday for two people? Travel to Santorini from Dublin Airport on 4th June, staying at 2-Star Amaryllis Hotel (room-only) for seven nights from €859pp. Based on two adults sharing and includes flights, Priority Boarding, 10kg carry-on bag per person, return airport transfers and seven nights’ accommodation.

Or travel to Lisbon Coast from Dublin on 9th May from €565pp. Stay seven nights in 3*+ Vila Gale Estoril (B&B). Prices are based on two adults sharing and includes flights, Priority Boarding – 10kg carry-on bag per person, return airport transfers and seven nights’ accommodation.

You can book online on sunway.ie or call (01) 231 1800 now

Staycations

InterContinental

5-Star family Easter ‘Eggs-cape’ at InterContinental Dublin

For families looking for a short break in Dublin this Easter, the 5-Star InterContinental Dublin in Ballsbridge has a one-night luxury family stay, available from the 2nd-12th April,

Alongside stunning spring floral displays and chocolate sculptures created by head pastry chef Orna Larkin, guests will be welcomed with champagne in their room and luxury handmade chocolate Easter eggs for the children. The InterContinental Dublin’s spacious luxurious family rooms and suites are always popular with families and after a good sleep, enjoy a hearty breakfast in the stylish Season’s Restaurant.

To relax and refresh, enjoy access to the InterContinental’s 14-metre indoor heated pool, as well as the award-winning spa, sauna and gym facilities. A true urban resort, InterContinental Dublin is close to the city, and a short stroll from Sandymount Strand and Herbert Park. Its complimentary secure on-site parking ensures a completely stress-free stay.

The Hotel will also host a fun Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday (9th April) in the Garden Terrace.

The Easter at InterContinental Dublin one-night package is available to book for stays from 2nd April to 12th April, from €480 per room per night. The package includes one night’s accommodation for up to two adults and two children, breakfast the next morning, champagne in the room on arrival, luxury handmade Easter eggs for the children, a €50 food credit to spend during their stay, access to the hotel’s 14-metre indoor heated pool, spa and gym with 10% off Spa Treatments and complimentary parking.

Book on intercontinentaldublin.ie or call (01) 665 4000

Pool at The Dean in Cork

Easter at The Dean

Check in and check out all that makes The Dean that little bit egg-stra in Dublin, Cork and Galway this Easter.

The Dean’s ‘Hop it’s like it’s hot’ package is from €280 and includes a one night stay for two people sharing, breakfast in Sophie’s Rooftop Restaurant, a signature cocktail on arrival and Skelligs chocolate egg. Package available from 1st-30th April.

Visit thedean.ie

Glasson Lakehouse

The Great Eggscape at Glasson Lakehouse

Treat the whole family this Easter with a memorable stay at Glasson Lakehouse. Make moments that last and find an Easter treat from Skelligs hidden in your room on arrival, along with a two-course set dinner in Bonnie’s Restaurant. Family fun is at the heart of Glasson Lakehouse, with two playgrounds, a fairy trail, a kid’s room, and a heated outdoor pool to keep everyone entertained!

Their ‘Great Eggscape Package’ is from €468 and includes a two-night stay for two adults and two children, breakfast in Bonnie’s each morning, Skellig’s Easter treats in the room, Children’s Easter Activities including Arts & Crafts and an Egg Hunt (Mon–Wed only) and a two-course set dinner in Bonnie’s Restaurant on an evening of your choice. Available over the Easter holidays.

Visit glassonlakehouse.ie

