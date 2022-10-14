Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers and news from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Brazil

Abroad:

Brazil and Argentina with Travel Department

Visit two incredible South American countries on this 13-night holiday to Brazil and Argentina with Travel Department in 2023.

You’ll get to explore the great sites and hidden gems of Brazil and Argentina, including tropical rainforests, thrilling waterfalls and passionate tangos. In Brazil, you’ll see the famous giant statue of Christ the Redeemer, before taking a cable car up the Sugar Loaf and enjoying a tour of historic Rio de Janeiro.

Moving on to Argentina, you’ll witness traditional dance, music and awe-inspiring horseback skills on a full-day excursion to a typical Argentinian farmhouse. You’ll also relax on a cruise along the Paraná River and see the sites of Buenos Aires on a guided tour, before enjoying a mesmerising tango show with a delicious dinner.

Explore both the Brazilian and Argentinian sides of the Iguaçu Falls, the world’s largest waterfall and you will also stay in the Iguaçu National Park.

Departs 15th August 2023 from €4,299pp including return flights, transfers, 11 nights’ accommodation on a B&B basis, excursions and your expert guides.

More information is available here: Argentina & Brazil Holiday | Travel Department

Sands Beach Resort Apartments, Lanzarote

Sun holidays with Aer Lingus

Considering a sun holiday this winter? Check out these offers from Holidays with Aer Lingus:

Travel to Gran Canaria in December 2022 from €489pp. Price includes: return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Gran Canaria, seven nights in the 3-Star Riosol Aparthotel, Puerto Rico (self-catering basis), and airport taxes and charges. Click here for the offer.

Or travel to Costa del Sol from €319pp this November 2022. Price is per person for travel in November 2022. Price includes: return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Costa del Sol, seven nights in the 4-Star Las Palmeras Hotel, Fuengirola (B&B basis), and airport taxes and charges. Click here for offer.

Or visit Lanzarote from €429pp in December 2022. Price includes: return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Lanzarote, seven nights in the 4-Star Sands Beach Resort Apartments, Costa Teguise (self-catering), and airport taxes and charges. Click here for offer.

Click&Go are the official holiday partners for Aer Lingus bringing you Holidays with Aer Lingus, offering sun holidays, city breaks and cruises across Europe and worldwide, all including Aer Lingus flights. *Prices quoted are ‘from’ prices, based on select departure dates from Dublin. Offers are subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply. Prices exclude check-in luggage unless stated.

Bookings can be made through holidayswithaerlingus.com or by contacting their Dublin-based call centre at (01) 539 7799 to speak with one of their experienced travel advisors

Staycations

Aristocrat Room at the Harrison Chambers of Distinction

Halloween for grown-ups

For grown-up fans of Halloween, there is no better place to spend this spooky season than the historic city of Belfast, where there’s plenty going on to chill and thrill. And you can start with a stay in the beautiful Harrison Chambers of Distinction.

A boutique hotel in a leafy neighbourhood on the doorstep of all that’s interesting in Belfast, The Harrison Chambers of Distinction is a jewel-box labour of love created from a fine 19th-century merchant’s home. With a series of 16 comfortable, elegant rooms, impeccably furnished with antiques, and curious and authentic character, the hotel makes the perfect backdrop for your Halloween stay in Belfast.

A stay at The Harrison Chambers of Distinction starts from £150, based on two people sharing.

There are also lots of spooky events taking place throughout the city, one to suit every kind of thrillseeker. At The Banana Block, Studio 54 meets The Factory for one night only – don your best fancy dress (it’s compulsory!) and party like the legends for a night.

Make your Halloween one to remember with a touch of glamour, sparkle, and shimmer at AMPM’s spine-tingling Halloween Cabaret Show. Expect an evening of burlesque, music, circus acts and the infamous post-show party hour that has to be seen to be believed. Tickets include a two-course meal and are from £32.50pp.

Not for the easily frightened, The Belfast Paranormal Walking Tour is expertly led by author, historian and ghost storyteller Francis Higgins. Tickets are £15pp.

The Belfast International Arts Festival brings The Ghost House to the city, an immersive experience that is perfect for the young and old. Secrets emerge and there’s a twist at every turn in this seriously spooky story. From £15pp.

For theatre lovers, the hilarious ‘Frankenstein’s Monster Is Drunk And The Sheep Have All Jumped The Fences’ is taking place at The Brian Friel Theatre at £16pp.

To book a stay at the Harrison Chambers of Distinction, visit chambersofdistinction.com

Killashee Hotel

Gourmet Dining Experience Stay at Killashee Hotel

This autumn, Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare introduces their Overnight Gourmet Dining Experience, priced from €310.

The Gourmet Dining Experience is a new one-night stay that blends the very best of local culinary delights with a luxurious and elegant country stay in the heart of Kildare. On arrival, enjoy a beautifully created sharing stand of cured meats, artisan cheeses, chutney and dips served with freshly made sourdough, and paired with a glass of El Camindor red wine or a classic, zesty citrus white wine.

Explore the beautiful grounds with a brisk walk, or go further to see the highlights of Kildare before immersing yourself in the evening dining experience and savouring all that The Terrace restaurant has to offer, from delicious cuisine to the views of the magical gardens. Made with the highest quality locally sourced seasonal produce, the dinner menu designed by Executive Head Chef Phillip Gleeson includes a selection of entrees, main dishes and tempting desserts to choose from.

The newly refurbished Superior King room located in the Belling Wing of Killashee, promises a relaxing, comfortable stay. Tastefully designed, these stylish rooms have a Nespresso coffee machine, a Dyson hairdryer, 43-inch Smart TV with Netflix, and Elemis products in the bathroom.

In the morning, breakfast features an extensive buffet of hot food, an array of meats, cheeses, fruits and freshly made breads and pastries, served with juices, teas and freshly brewed coffees.

Put on your cosy knits and explore the magnificent countryside, taking a walk through the hotel estate, or along the many local canals. Explore Russborough House, the Japanese Gardens and Irish National Stud, all only 15 minutes from Killashee Hotel. Or opt for some great retail therapy with a 10% Discount Card for Kildare Village.

Guests also have full use of the Leisure Centre, with its 25-metre swimming pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

Visit killasheehotel.com or call (045) 879 277

