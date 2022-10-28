Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers and news from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Andrea Bocelli concert. Photo by Stefano Marinari

Holidays abroad:

The Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience

Thinking of your summer 2023 holiday already and looking for something a little different? If so, take a look at Topflight’s ‘Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience’.

The ‘Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience’ offers a week of tours of some of the most beautiful places in Tuscany, the opportunity to enjoy a tasting afternoon sampling some delicious Tuscan food, and, of course, the pleasure of attending an incredibly unique concert with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, in his own hometown. This is one you won’t want to miss!

Topflight, Ireland’s Italian holiday specialist, have been specialising in organising Italian holidays for Irish people for over 40 years, so you know you’re in very reputable hands. With their years of experience, this Irish tour operator understands the importance of getting the balance right between discovering the area, incorporating new experiences, and ensuring adequate leisure time.

The tour starts on 24th July 2023 and the price is €1,699pps. Price includes seven nights’ accommodation with breakfast in your choice of 4-Star hotel in the beautiful spa town of Montecatini Terme.

Choose from 4-Star Hotel Croce di Malta or 4-Star Grand Hotel Francia E Quirinale, both offering excellent service alongside very differing styles. To kick off the week, there will be a welcome evening meal on the first night.

The holiday also includes flights, transfers, a walking tour of Montecatini and a ticket to the Andrea Bocelli concert, with a pre-tasting session of local delicacies in the Tuscan countryside. No holiday in Tuscany would be complete without a visit and time to explore the iconic Tuscan cities of Florence, Pisa and Lucca, also all included during the week. When it is almost time to draw the curtain on a fun-filled and exciting week in Tuscany, enjoy a farewell meal in your hotel on the last evening.

This tour is part of Topflight’s expanded and much-loved escorted tour programme which features a selection of tours throughout Italy and Austria. Each of these tours showcases the best the area has to offer combined with time to explore and enjoy the area at your own pace.

To book or for further information, visit topflight.ie, call Topflight on (01) 240 1700 or visit your local travel agent

Amsterdam

Amsterdam Christmas Markets

A signature Amsterdam Christmas market event is the Ice*Village in Museumplein. There are a variety of market stalls, where you can find tasty treats and gifts, as well as a central ice-skating rink.

The fun doesn’t end there, enjoy live entertainment and other fun activities. This market will be open from Friday, 14th of December until Thursday, 26th December.

Travel with TUI on 13th December 2022 from Dublin, staying at 4-Star Grand Hotel Amstelveen for four nights (B&) from €379pps.

Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent

Staycations:

Festive Afternoon Tea at g hotel

Festive Afternoon Tea at the g hotel

Treat yourself, friends or family to a decadent afternoon at the 5-Star g Hotel this festive period, with the hotel’s glamourous ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ experience.

Take in the stylish Christmas atmosphere, relax in luxurious surroundings overlooking Lough Atalia, and enjoy a selection of delicious festive savoury and sweet treats while you sip on a refreshing glass of Taittinger Champagne.

The Afternoon Tea includes delicious sandwiches such as Fresh and Smoked Salmon Rillette on Brown Bread with Dill and Cucumber; Sausage Stuffing, Walnut and Sage Croquette with a Cranberry Gel; Honey Ham, Kylemore Cheese and Prune Cake with Herb Cream Cheese and Turkey Coronation and Cranberry on Brown Bread.

The g’s pastry team have curated a host of sweet treats including Traditional Christmas Pudding; Baileys and Salted Caramel Yule Log; Cinnamon and Spiced Rum Baba; Dark Chocolate, Whiskey and hazelnut delice and Blood Orange, Almond Snowball, as well as freshly baked Spiced Fruit Scones & Santa Cupcakes.

Festive Afternoon Tea is served with a selection of Ronnefeldt Specialty Teas and freshly roasted coffee.

Festive Afternoon Tea at the g hotel is €38pp. Go all out…it’s Christmas after all… and add a glass of Champagne Taittinger for €22. Available to book from Monday, November 14th to January 6th.

Book on events@theghotel.ie and visit theghotel.ie

Ferrycarrig Hotel. Photo by Colin Shanahan

Stay at the Ferrycarrig Hotel this Christmas

Based in Wexford, Ferrycarrig Hotel offers guests the chance to relax and unwind this Christmas, with a choice of one to three-night packages including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day on offer.

Take the stress out of Christmas this year. Spend the festive season in a cosy and tranquil ‘home-from-home’ atmosphere, where the friendly staff will ensure a memorable experience for all the family.

Arrive on Christmas Eve to an indulgent dinner menu at the award-winning Reeds Restaurant.

Wake up on Christmas morning with glorious views across the River Slaney, before making your way to enjoy a tasty breakfast. Christmas Day lunch is served in Reeds Restaurant and it is completed with the arrival of a very special guest, none other than Santa Claus!

After lunch, lounge by the fire or enjoy board games in the warm snug at the Dry Dock Bar. In the evening enjoy a light Christmas buffet. After a delicious St Stephen’s morning breakfast, you can spend the day enjoying a swim or soaking in the jacuzzi in the 5-Star Active club.

An all-inclusive three-night Christmas stay package is available from €595pps and from €435pp for a two-night stay.

The 4-Star Ferrycarrig Hotel in Wexford boasts one of the most inspiring locations of any hotel in Wexford or Ireland situated on the water’s edge of the River Slaney with every one of the hotel’s 102 rooms offering a view.

For details and booking, see ferrycarrighotel.ie

