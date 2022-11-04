Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers and news from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Abroad:

Trip to Lapland with Santaholidays.ie

Christmas is coming and it’s time to plan your magical family visit to Santa in Lapland! While 2022 trips are now all sold out, don’t miss out and book now for Christmas 2023 for the best deals before it’s too late.

For example, the ‘Christmas Sparkle – 2 Night Trip’ to visit Santa is from €1,315 per adult and €1,215 per child. Departing 2nd, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th December 2023. Set in Suomo or Ruka Valley, the resorts are two of Santa’s favourite Lapland locations and here, you can meet some of the traditional elves who work tirelessly to ensure that everything runs smoothly for Santa on Christmas Eve. Treat your family to a magical experience in Santa’s secret home this winter.

Includes: flights, transfers, accommodation, snow suits and boots, a fully inclusive itinerary and all meals.

The ‘Lapland Lullaby – 3 Night Trip’ is from €1,870 per adult and €1,720 per child. Departs:1st, 4th, 7th, 10th, 13th December 2023. Based in the beautiful resort of Pyhä, you will be spellbound by the beauty of the Lappish wilderness in this remote ski village, which boasts an excellent choice of accommodations to suit all tastes.

Join the Special Elves, Tricky Dicky, Noisy Nod, Speedy Sam and Snowy Bowy, on a magical search for Santa. Feel the power of the paw, as the huskies whisk you away through ancient snow-covered forests and experience a sheer adrenalin rush, as you drive a snowmobile through virgin snow to find Santa. Capture the moment as your child’s dream becomes reality meeting Santa in the heart of Lapland.

Includes: flights, transfers, snow suits and boots, a fully inclusive itinerary and all meals.

Book now and pay a deposit. Balance can be paid off in instalments. Deposits start from €150pp. *Prices are per person based on twin share. All offers are subject to availability and change. Offers available at time of issue. SantaHolidays.ie is part of the Navan Travel Group.

For reservations or more information, visit: Santaholidays.ie, contact 0818 333 990 or email elves@santaholidays.ie

St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valetta

Merry Malta!

Make this Christmas one to remember by celebrating it in Malta! Christmas is a highly celebrated festivity in Malta and Gozo, with Nativity scenes, displays of cribs, carol services and other events taking place in various locations.

You can fly directly to Malta from Dublin or Shannon Airport with Ryanair. Visit ryanair.com for the latest offers.

With Sunway Travel, depart Dublin on the 6th December 2022 and stay seven nights at the 4-Star Maritim Antonine Hotel & Spa, Mellieha, on a room-only basis from €305pp.

Or you can depart from Shannon Airport and stay at the 4-Star Paradise Bay Resort, Mellieha on a room-only basis from €279pp. Price includes flights, accommodation and return airport transfers. T&Cs apply.

With Budget Travel, you can depart Dublin on 1st December and stay seven nights at the 4-Star Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julians on a B&B basis from €469pp.

Or you can depart from Shannon Airport on 7th December and stay at the 4-Star DB San Antonio Hotel & Spa, St Paul’s Bay on an all-inclusive basis from €429pp.

Prices include return flights, accommodation for seven nights and cabin bags.

With Cassidy Travel, you can depart Dublin on the 8th December and stay seven nights in the 4-Star Canifor Hotel, Qawra on a room-only basis from €306pp. Or, you can depart from Shannon Airport on the 14th December and stay seven nights in the 4-Star Paradise Bay Resort, Mellieha on a room-only basis from €155pp. T&Cs apply.

A Christmas highlight in Malta is the annual pantomime held at the Manoel Theatre, as well as St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, one of the most famous sites in Malta. There is usually candlelit carol singing in the build-up to Christmas.

Check out visitmalta.com for further information on Malta

Staycations

Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa

The perfect gift from Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa

If you are looking for some great gift ideas that will please all, then have a look at some of the gift choices on offer from 5-Star Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa.

Renowned for their attention to detail and personal service, their beautifully presented gift card is a smart choice. So, if you have €25 or more to spend and racking your brains on what to buy your kid’s teacher, your mother, best friend, or partner then here are some ideas:

For dining gift options, you could catch-up with family and friends and treat yourself to a scrumptious Classic Afternoon Tea experience in the magnificent Sugar Loaf Lounge, with panoramic views of the Garden of Ireland. A voucher for a Classic Afternoon Tea cost €110 for two and their fabulous Festive Afternoon Tea will be available from December 1st– January 2nd, 2023 (excluding Dec 24th & 25th).

A monetary voucher can also be used to dine at the recently refurbished Sika Restaurant set in the most stunning of locations, with a beautiful outdoor heated terrace. Lunch dishes start from €12.

Or, surprise your loved ones with a Monetary Voucher, to use throughout the hotel. Alternatively, specific stay voucher packages can be booked online from overnight experiences to active breaks.

From midweek spa treats to full-day pampering sessions, a voucher for ESPA at Powerscourt is the perfect Christmas gift. For seasonal offers, check out the website.

To order a gift voucher, simply visit powerscourthotel.com or contact hotel reservations for assistance reservations@powerscourthotel.com

Pool at Castleknock Hotel, Dublin

A festive shopping stay at Castleknock Hotel

After a day of shopping in the city or at one of Dublin’s shopping centres, escape to Castleknock Hotel for some much-needed rest and relaxation with their ‘Festive Stay’ experience. Check-in and get cosy with a selection of festive treats waiting for you in the lobby such as mince pies, gingerbread men and a glass of bubbles, Irish coffee or a Christmas cocktail.

Castleknock Hotel’s ‘Festive Stay’ experience is available from €165 for two people sharing from Thursday – Sunday from 14th November – 22nd December and includes overnight accommodation, breakfast the following morning and festive treats on arrival.

For more information or to book, visit castleknockhotel.com

Comments

comments