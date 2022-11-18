Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Diving in Gran Canaria

Holidays abroad:

Chase away the January blues with Sunway

It’s getting colder and truly, the winter is here. It’s time to book a sunshine holiday to see you through the winter and beat those January blues. Sunway has the perfect destinations:

Travel to Gran Canaria from Dublin on 12th January and stay for seven nights and stay at:

The 2-Star Corona Roja Apartments S/C from €435pp

The 3-Star Cordial Green Golf Bungalows S/C from €485pp

The 4-Star The Anamar Suites Hotel R/O from €539pp

The 4-Star Abora Catarina By Lopesan Hotels All Inc from €575pp

The 5-Star Lopesan Baobab Resort B&B from €909pp

How about travelling from Shannon to Lanzarote on 18th January for seven nights and stay at:

The 2-Star Las Lilas Apartments S/C from €649pp

The 3-Star Blue Sea Los Fiscos Hotel B&B from €675pp

The 4-Star Sands Beach Resort S/C from €679pp

The 3-Star+ HL Paradise Island All Inc from €849pp

The 4-Star Sentido Aequora Lanzarote Suites B&B from €895pp

The 4-Star Vik San Antonio Hotel HB from €975pp

The 5-Star+ Princesa Yaiza Suite Hotel Resort B&B from €1099pp

The 5-Star Fariones Hotel B&B from €1439pp

Tenerife

Or travel to Tenerife from Cork on 11th January for seven nights and stay at:

The 2-Star Globales Acuario Hotel B&B from €619pp

The 2-Star Laguna Park II Apartments S/C from €685pp

The 4-Star Zentral Center Hotel R/O from €799pp

The 3-Star GF Noelia Hotel All Inc from €955pp

The 5-Star Barcelo Tenerife Hotel HB from €1245pp

The above prices include flights / 10kg carry on bag and priority boarding / return airport transfers / 7 nights’ accommodation.

Book now on Sunway.ie or by calling (01) 231 1800

MSC Grandiosa & MSC Magnifica

Mini cruise tasters that won’t break the bank

Everyone wants to try a cruise holiday but some people are nervous about having to start with a full seven-night cruise holiday to see if they’ll enjoy it. Having listened to their customers, Click & Go has teamed up with MSC Cruises to bring you some great two, four and five-night taster cruises to give you the whole experience in just a few days.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go said, “Cruises are becoming increasingly more popular. We asked our customers what they thought and over 90pc of cruisers in 2022 said they would cruise again and two-thirds of those who have yet to cruise said they are open to taking a cruise in the next two years.”

He continued, “The top destination cruise routes for Irish holidaymakers are Central and Western Mediterranean taking in Spain and Italy. This is followed by Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Canary Island and then Eastern Mediterranean. Those who have experienced a cruise holiday love it. And it is no wonder with each day filled with a new destination and a different culture.”

The two-night cruise prices are from just €399 including flights with the four and five-night cruise prices starting at just €599. These prices include flights. As with all cruise holidays, all your meals and snacks are included as is your on-board entertainment. And with MSC, your gratuities are included too.

Travel on 25th March for two nights from Barcelona – Genoa

Travel on 17th April for four nights from Genoa – La Spezia (Pisa/Florence) – Rome – Majorca

Travel on 14th April for five nights from Genoa – Rome – Sicily – Ibiza – Valencia

All prices per person include return flights and 2, 4 or 5-night cruises with all meals, entertainment and gratuities included based on two sharing. Booking information can be found at clickandgo.com/holidays/cruise/msc-cruises

Staycations:

Carina Conyngham of Rock Farm Slane Market

Christmas Rocks at Rock Farm Slane

The Christmas farmers markets at Rock Farm Slane are a convenient one-stop-shop for your Christmas dinner essentials this year!

Organic turkey, ham and roasts, organic vegetables (including the crucial brussel sprouts) and lots of delicious festive fare from the Slane Food Circle are all under one roof. Bring the family along and make a day of it on Wednesday 21st, Thursday 22nd or Friday 23rd December from 11am to 4pm.

What could be more festive than Rock Farm Christmas Market in the old Hay Barn, twinkling with lights and bedecked with Christmas trees? Every enticing stall is dressed up for Christmas, featuring special hampers and Christmas gift packs making browsing for last-minute presents a pleasure. They’ll have artisan food, and arts and crafts stalls competing for your attention with an abundance of yuletide gift ideas and treats. These include Slane Food Circle members Rock Farm Slane, The Cider Mill, Boyne Valley Farmhouse Cheese and Newgrange Gold Rapeseed Oil.

Take time out and treat yourself to coffee or lunch with some homemade festive favourites. Time out just for you in our spacious seating area while yuletide music plays in the background. There’s even a nice loop walk through the farm around the glamping area, where children can burn off some energy and work up an appetite.

Rock Farm Christmas products include organic turkey and ham, pork, beef and the popular Organic Christmas Breakfast Pack, perfect for Christmas morning. The turkeys are Hockenhull bronze turkeys, slower growing than standard white turkeys and carefully chosen for their flavour and taste. Like all the stock on Rock Farm, they are raised organically. Turkeys must be pre-ordered.

All Rock Farm and Slane Food Circle Christmas products are available to order by email (shop@rockfarmslane.ie) for collection during Christmas week (21st-23rd December) from the Christmas Markets. Christmas orders can also be collected by arrangement from Dublin collection points

Christmas at Slane Castle

Celebrate Christmas in Boyne Valley!

Christmas in the Boyne Valley is set to be a memorable experience in 2022 with a range of brilliant events already announced and which are sure to put you in the festive mood.

Perhaps you want to do some Christmas shopping or just want a pre-Christmas break with the family? Discover what the beautiful countryside of the Boyne Valley has to offer – from historical and mythological landscapes to scenic walking trails, fun activities and plenty of festive cheer.

This December, you can stay a night at the Castle Arch Hotel in Trim with the ‘Festive Night Away’ package from €159pp. You’ll also get a full Irish breakfast and a two-course evening meal with a glass of prosecco or mulled wine.

Visit castlearchhotel.com

Or you can stay a night in the City North Hotel in Gormanston. With its ‘Winter Night’ package you’ll get a two-course dinner, and a delicious winter cocktail, served in the wonderful Tara Lounge from €170pp.

Visit citynorthhotel.com

Start your Christmas celebrations in the magical atmosphere of Slane Castle Estate on Sunday, 27th November for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. You can start your visit with a stroll around the extensive wooded grounds, following the walking trail before getting some lunch in Browne’s Bar where you are surrounded by rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia from 40 years of concerts.

Then, why not take a tour of Slane Castle or Slane Distillery before visiting the Castle Courtyard as Alex Conyngham, the Earl of Mount Charles, steps forward to perform the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Visit discoverboynevalley.ie/whats-on/christmas-tree-lighting-ceremony-slane-castle

Of course, nothing says it’s Christmas quite like visiting some Christmas markets and there will be lots of fantastic markets popping up across the Boyne Valley. The Oldbridge Christmas Fair is set to take place on Sunday 27th November in Oldbridge House’s Walled Garden.

Alongside the wonderful food and craft stalls, there will be seasonal music, to get you in the festive spirit. The Sonairte Christmas Market will take place in its Long Hall on the 17th December from 11am – 4pm. There are sure to be lots of lovely crafts, foods, gifts and plenty of Christmas cheer that you won’t want to miss!

There will also be a Christmas Market at Slane Castle on the two weekends leading up to Christmas (10th-11th and 17th-18th December) from 11am to 4pm. The great hall and George IV Ballroom will be full of seasonal stalls selling all manner of gifts, arts and crafts.

Visit discoverboynevalley.ie for the latest updates on events taking place in the Boyne Valley this Christmas

Comments

comments