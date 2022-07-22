Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Cyprus

Holidays abroad:

October mid-term break deals

Want to break up the winter? The October mid-term break is booking up fast and Sunway has some fantastic value deals for you and your family. Maybe you want to fly and flop in the winter sun or experience lots of new places on a cruise – whatever you want Sunway will have you sorted.

If more sunshine is required, there are some reliable destinations that will give you many happy hours beside the pool and still have availability for the October mid-term like Tenerife and Agadir. Travel to Cyprus from 24th October for €385pp. Price includes seven nights at the 3-Star Tasmaria Aparthotel S/C.

Cruises are always a good bet for autumn, with some offering the perfect combination of child-friendly stimulation with culture and indulgence for adults. Travel on the Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas Mediterranean Cruise on 17th October for €1,298pp. Price includes return flights with checked bag, seven nights cruising in an inside cabin full board with gratuities.

For more information, call (01) 231 1800 or go on sunway.ie

Walking holidays with TD active Holidays

TD active Holidays, the adventure travel company which has built up a range of specialist small group holidays including walking, yoga and photography breaks, has seen an uplift in customers booking walking holidays this year. Particularly to less-trekked destinations such as The Julian Alps in Slovenia and the Croatian Islands, as people’s appetite for exploring new places grows.

New for autumn 2022 is the seven-night Madeira Walking Holiday which includes five days of guided walks. This includes a hike to the top of Madeira’s highest peak, Pico Ruivo for panoramic views of the whole island. Alongside its range of walking holidays, TD active Holidays offers an ‘Explore’ range, packed with adventure activities and off-the-beaten-track discoveries in Europe and further afield.

The new Explore Lake Garda, including both hiking and biking, is taking off. Long-haul destinations like Morocco, Jordan, Vietnam, and Borneo are selling well, with extra dates added on some tours to meet demand. Explore Borneo and Malaysia is new for 2022 and takes in Kuala Lumpar, a river cruise and so much more from £2,049pp

Find out more on tdactiveholidays.com

Madeira

Winter sun from TUI

From 19th December, travel from Dublin to Gran Canaria, and stay at the 4-Star TUI BLUE Playa Feliz, in Bahia Feliz for seven nights from €1,219pps.

Or travel to Tenerife next January 2023 and stay at the 3-Star TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical in Puerto de Santiago for 10 nights from €659pps. Prices include: flights, accommodation, transfers, luggage and 24/7 support.

All holidays and prices are subject to change and availability, and are based on a self-catering basis (unless stated otherwise and are based on two sharing). Prices do not include optional extras such as insurance, in-flight meals or group seating.

Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent

Gran Canaria

Staycations:

Carton House

The stunning 5-Star Georgian estate in Kildare is surrounded by 1,100 acres of sweeping parkland, ancient woodlands, lakes and the meandering River Rye. This summer, they have a beautifully rose-themed overnight escape available, which will leave you feeling relaxed and re-energised.

Just 25 minutes from Dublin, check into the splendour of Carton House and enjoy a tour of their beautiful Rose Garden. Afterwards, head for the spa for their signature treatment. Their Aromatherapy Associates Rose Indulgence treatment was recently awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best Holistic Body Treatment’ at the Irish Tatler Spa Awards 2022, and you’ll get to find out just how special it is. The rose theme doesn’t end there, as before a delicious dinner in Kathleen’s Kitchen, you can enjoy a glass of Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne on the lovely terrace of The Courtyard Bar.

This stay starts from €375pp. This includes an overnight stay in a luxurious Garden Wing bedroom, a tour of The House and Rose Garden, The Rose Restore treatment in Carton House Spa, a glass of Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne, dinner in Kathleen’s Kitchen and breakfast in The House the next morning overlooking The Rose Garden.

Visit cartonhouse.com

The Rose Garden

Discover ‘live’ dinosaurs at the new ‘Jurassic Newpark’ farm and adventure trail

A real-life Jurassic Park is coming to Kilkenny! Dinosaurs will once again roam the land as the creative team at the 4-Star Newpark Hotel, which is located on 25 acres of parkland and known as one of Ireland’s top family break destinations, is creating a prehistoric habitat called ‘Jurassic Newpark’.

The Park, which will open to visitors at the end of July, will be home to a number of lifesize dinosaur species, which have been extinct for over 66 million years, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor, and dinosaur eggs. It will be a dino-mite experience for any Dinosaur fan!

Newpark Hotel Kilkenny offers a unique memory-making getaway for families, with something to suit everyone’s interests and needs. Family breaks for two adults and two children staying in a classic room start from €648 for two nights B&B with one evening meal. Three or four-night stays are also available.

For more, visit NewparkHotelhotelkilkenny.com or jurassicnewpark.com

Jurassic Newpark

Trinity City Hotel

The 4-Star Trinity City Hotel is perfectly located for everything you would want to do in Dublin City. They have plenty of packages for guests this summer including their ‘Keep Discovering Dublin’ package. From €189 per night, you get overnight accommodation, and their best available rate offering 20% off and free cancellation until 3pm the day prior to arrival.

Or the ‘Dine, Dream, Dublin in the City’ package from €295 per night. Rate includes: overnight accommodation, a bottle of Prosecco in the room on arrival, a two-course mouth-watering meal in their Courtyard Restaurant (option of starter and main, or main and dessert), full Irish breakfast each morning, complimentary late checkout and free cancellation until 3pm the day prior to arrival.

Visit trinitycityhotel.com to book

Trinity City Hotel

