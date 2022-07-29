Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Riviera Beach, Malta

Holidays abroad:

Soak up the sun this September in Malta

With its central location in the middle of the Mediterranean and its vast array of attractions all within close proximity to one another, Malta is the ideal holiday location for anyone wishing to take a few days in paradise. It is also just a short three and a half hour flight away with Ryanair from Dublin or Shannon Airports!

With Budget Travel you can depart from Shannon Airport on the 1st September and stay at the 3-Star Porto Azzurro, St Pauls Bay (B&B) from €749pp. Or you can depart from Dublin on the 21st September and stay at the 4-Star Pergola Hotel & Spa, Mellieha (RO) from €739pp. Prices are per person based on two sharing including flights, accommodation for seven nights and cabin bags.

With Cassidy Travel you can depart from Shannon Airport on the 1st September and stay at the 4-Star Canifor Hotel, St Pauls Bay (B&B) from €789pp. Or you can depart Dublin on the 21st September and stay at the 4-Star Windsor Hotel, Sliema (RO) from €689pp. Prices are per person based on two sharing including flights and accommodation.

Check out visitmalta.com for further information on Malta

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus flash sale takes off from Manchester

A new flash sale from Aer Lingus for flights from Manchester has launched with super savings available on direct services.

Flights from Manchester to New York, Orlando and Barbados are now available from just £215 each way when booked as a return journey. Today is the last day Aer Lingus customers can enjoy the special fares to all three destinations when booked for travel between 1st September and 30th November 2022.

Customers wishing to travel from other UK airports can also connect onto the US via Dublin from 11 regional airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Exeter, Newquay, Newcastle, Bristol and Leeds Bradford.

For more information and for bookings, visit aerlingus.com

Majorca

Find your very own Casa Amore with Cassidy Travel

Travel to Alcudia, Majorca on 23rd September for seven nights staying at the Villa Muralla. This beautiful villa has been built in classic Spanish style, with a gleaming white exterior, four bedrooms, two outdoor dining tables, stunning pool, sun loungers and glorious views of an ancient castle from the ensuite master bedroom. Only 1.6km from the beach!

Price from €1,869 based on four people sharing.

Or how about the Cala d’or Majorca? Travel on 23rd September for seven nights staying at the Casa Marino. Casa Marino is a grand and luxurious countryside villa comprising a fabulous main house and two annex buildings. The main house features a fabulous double-height lounge and hall which gives great views on three sides of surrounding fields and trees. Price from €3,860 based on six people sharing.

Drop into Cassidy Travel to speak to an expert, email holidays@cassidytravel.ie or phone (01) 2910000

Staycations:

Ervallagh, Roundstone

Tour Roundstone Bay & Islands

Roundstone Bay & Island Tours is a new venture by local Damien O’Malley, a fourth generation fisherman, brought up around the scenic coast of the Wild Atlantic Way. Setting off from the picturesque Roundstone Harbour in Connemara, there’s a choice of four tours, with private hire available too. There’s a wealth of scenery, beaches, islands, flora, fauna and wildlife to enjoy, all within easy reach. Take a tour, or arrange a drop off and pick up and spend the afternoon exploring a deserted island. Packed picnic lunches of the freshest seafood are available, or book a ‘catch & cook’ trip and feast on lobster by a sandy beach!

The Eco Tour – €100

A one-hour tour for up to five people. Taking in Roundstone Bay and islands.

Drop Off & Pick Up – €100

A perfect day out for up to five family or friends. Pack your bags for a day on an Inishlacken, with your chosen drop off and pick up times.

Landing Tour – €180

Tour Roundstone Bay and then take your time exploring Inishlacken – for up to five people, for two and a half hours.

Catch & Cook – €450

A three-hour trip. Explore the bay, pulling crab and lobster pots along the way. Pulling into the harbour at Ervallagh, where your skipper will prepare and cook your catch, with some additional seafood treats too! Sit in the seaside garden, and enjoy your lunch with a glass of bubbles!

Booking is via roundstonebayandisland.ie

Dog-friendly breaks at Lough Erne Resort

Lough Erne Resort announces doggy friendly short breaks

In a move that’s sure to get doggy tails wagging all over Ireland, Lough Erne Resort has announced it is to open the doors of two of its luxury self-catering lodges to guests with pooches.

The move comes in the wake of strong market demand and, with summer places limited, dog owners have been urged to book early or face disappointment.

Lough Erne Resort, General Manager, herself a keen dog lover explains,

“Our US-based management company, TRU Hotels and Resorts has reported an increasing international trend towards doggy-friendly short breaks over the years. So, after careful consideration, we have decided to make two of our luxury self-catering lodges available for canine check-ins on a trial basis, meaning our guests can pamper themselves and their pooches in the tranquil countryside of Fermanagh.”

Whist the luxury resort’s doggy guests won’t be permitted inside the hotel, inside buildings or on the golf courses but those that are well behaved and, on a lead, will be permitted on the Collop Walk that envelopes the resort’s accommodation.

With the resort providing a welcome bone and toy, owners will be responsible for bringing their own provisions. Each group will be limited to two doggy guests. There will be a supplement of £50 per dog to stay at the resort, regardless of the length of stay, plus a refundable policy deposit.

For more information, visit lougherneresort.com

Doneraile Walled Gardens, Doneraile, Co Cork

Ballyhoura Country Announces its National Heritage Week 2022 Events Schedule

National Heritage Week 2022 celebrates the full return of in-person events, taking place across Ireland from Saturday, 13th August to Sunday, 21st August. Ballyhoura Country–situated at the crossroads of

Limerick, Cork and Tipperary–marks this vibrant celebration of culture with a jam-packed schedule of free events celebrating the region’s history, art, heritage and biodiversity. With a range of indoor and outdoor

activities – plenty of them family-oriented and for those on staycations – there is something to pique everyone’s interest in this beautiful region, in the heart of the Golden Vale of Munster.

On Sunday 21 st August at 2.30pm, there is a wonderful Guided Tour of Doneraile Park and Gardens. It’s a close collaboration between the OPW, Visit Ballyhoura, knowledgeable Doneraile Tour Guides, and incredibly talented members of the Doneraile Drama Society Group, who will be narrating some of the Estate’s history in period costumes, dressed as characters from the estate’s history such as Edmund Spenser, Queen Elizabeth I, and Elizabeth St Leger, The Lady Freemason.

To book: https://tinyurl.com/54apvzdm

The 66th Cappamore Agricultural Show, back after a two-year absence, takes place on Saturday 20th August. Running since 1954, it is one of Ireland’s leading 1-day shows. It incorporates displays and competitions in cookery, crafts, agricultural and horticultural produce, as well as in the traditional skills, arts and crafts of the region, in addition to more traditional show sections such as cattle and horse showing, and jumping classes. Free children’s entertainment will also be provided on the day.

For information phone +353 (0)61 381444 or email info@cappamoreshow.ie

