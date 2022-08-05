Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Hotel Savoy Palace, Riva del Garda

Holidays abroad:

Late Summer in Lake Garda

Unwind and indulge in a wonderful late summer getaway, staying at The Hotel Savoy Palace, in beautiful Riva, Lake Garda. The modern, family-run hotel has plenty to keep you feeling relaxed with an indoor pool, heated to 26-28 degrees and a sauna, whirlpool, a relaxation area and a small gym.

The outdoor pool is also heated to 26-28 degrees and is open from 7am to 7pm. It is equipped with a whirlpool, sun beds, beach towels and umbrellas.

The hotel’s restaurant offers delicious and traditional Trentino and international cuisine for its guests to enjoy. The rooms at the Hotel Savoy Palace are bright, airy and spacious and feature a balcony, Wifi, air conditioning, safety deposit boxes, minibar and TV.

Plus, Hotel Savoy Palace is situated in a tranquil position, only 100 metres from the Lake and the beautiful beaches of Riva del Garda.

There’s limited availability remaining for this summer, 2022. Travel on 20th August for €1,410pps, on 27th August for €1,229pps, on 3rd September for €1,265pps, or on 17th September for €1,390pps.

Holidays include return flights from Dublin with 20kg baggage allowance, return transfers from Verona airport to the hotel, accommodation on a half-board basis in a classic double room with balcony, welcome drink, taxes and the services of Topflight’s resort management team. Holidays are also bonded and protected.

Book with Topflight, Ireland’s Italian Specialist at topflight.ie or call their holiday experts on (01) 240 1700 or (028) 2108 0007. Or, visit your local travel agent and ask for Topflight

Atlantis Aquaadventure

Fly Emirates to Dubai and receive a pass to Atlantis Aquaventure

Every Emirates flight ticket to Dubai (or any destination beyond with a stopover in Dubai of more than 15 hours) purchased from now until 21st August will include a full-day pass to the Aquaventure Waterpark. This is the world’s largest waterpark and one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions.

The Aquaventure Waterpark houses 105 water slides, including Leap of Faith, Aquaconda and the family favourite, Surf’s Up wave rider. And there’s fun for the whole family, with mini and junior adventures. Kids can explore the world’s largest kids’ zone with 16 attractions including the world’s first kids’ rally-racer and the tornado slide.

Emirates passengers travelling from Dublin can take advantage of the promotion by booking their flight to Dubai or to any destination beyond with a stopover in Dubai until August 21st 2022, in any cabin class for travel from now until 15th October, 2022. The free ticket to the Aquaventure Waterpark entitles travellers to one full-day admission during the working hours of the facilities.

Terms and conditions apply. For the full list of conditions, visit emirates.com/ie

La Pineda

Salou in September

Who doesn’t love winter sun holidays? The need to escape the damp drizzle or freezing temperatures becomes a necessity when winter sun holidays offer such brilliant value for money.

Holidays With Aer Lingus have something to suit all budgets and needs. For example, travel to Salou in September 2022 from €419pp, staying at the 4-star Pineda Park Apartments in La Pineda. Price includes: return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Salou, seven nights’ accommodation on a self-catering basis and airport taxes and charges.

Click here to book, visit holidayswithaerlingus.com or call (01) 539 7777 to talk to an experienced reservation agent

Staycations:

Knockranny House Hotel

Creative retreat to Knockranny House Hotel & Spa

Design the perfect stay with Knockranny House Hotel & Spa in Westport, Co Mayo, who have announced another exclusive retreat date for guests to get creative and let their inner artist out this September.

This two-night creative experience includes an art class taught by local artist Cheryl Cobern-Brown in her beautiful seaside studio, Mulranny Arts. The ‘Gifts of the Sea’ art class uses materials from the nearby shores of Mulranny, including broken seashells and other maritime objects to create a beautiful hanging piece of art. Guests will also get to enjoy lunch together while there.



After creating their masterpiece to take home with them, guests will take themselves back to the hotel, where they can make use of the vitality pool and thermal area at Spa Salveo before getting ready for a delicious dinner in the award-winning La Fougère Restaurant.

This offer is only available for exclusive dates on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th September, with prices starting from €290pps in a Classic Room.

To book, call (098) 28600 or visit knockrannyhousehotel.ie

Lyrath Estate

Luxury at Lyrath Estate

The 5-star Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny has created a glamorous and truly opulent residential package for guests to enjoy this August. The ‘Luxury to a Tea’ offer, from €280pps, includes two nights’ B&B for two guests and a delectable Afternoon Tea with a glass of champagne per person in the newly renovated, Lady Charlotte’s Drawing Room.

Located in the original Manor House of Lyrath Estate, the drawing room is named after Lady Charlotte Wheeler-Cuffe, a famous botanical artist, plant collector, gardener, and former resident of Lyrath. The elegant drawing room has feature wallpaper depicting lush jungle scenes and vibrant flowers in a nod to Lady Charlotte’s botanical discoveries and collections.

Afternoon Tea here is an elegant affair, dainty savoury and sweet treats are served on fine afternoon tea stands. An impressive Irish resort, Lyrath Estate is located just five minutes from the heart of Kilkenny city and is set on over 170 acres of mature parkland.

Facilities include a 17-metre swimming pool, gym, sauna, jacuzzi and fitness centre. There is also a 22-seater private cinema, falconry centre, playground, outdoor covered and heated BBQ area, expansive conference centre, several meeting rooms and a walled garden. Along with the incredible Oasis Spa.

To book, visit lyrath.com or call (056) 7760088

Junior Suite at InterContinental Dublin

Escape to InterContinental Dublin

Located in Ballsbridge, InterContinental Dublin is a true urban resort close to the city and a short stroll from Sandymount Strand and Herbert Park.

InterContinental Dublin’s ‘Luxury City Escape’ package from €420 for two people includes an overnight stay for two in one of the hotel’s spacious classic and premium guest rooms. Or why not treat yourself to a luxurious suite, which are the most spacious suites in Dublin.

Next morning, take a dip in the 14m heated pool and enjoy the relaxation area before having a sumptuous breakfast in Seasons Restaurant. You can also enjoy 10% off ESPA Treatments and for a stress-free stay, on-site car parking is also included. If you wish to dine alfresco on your visit, there is no nicer sunny spot than the hotel’s beautiful garden terrace with its fountains and sunny aspect.

Book on intercontinentaldublin.ie or call (01) 665 4000

Comments

comments