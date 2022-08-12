Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando Florida

Holidays abroad:

Beat the winter blues with Cassidy Travel

Check out these fantastic deals from travel experts in Cassidy Travel and Classic Resorts.

Stay for a long weekend in Iceland! Travel on 27th October, 2022 for four nights on a B&B basis at the 3-Star Fosshotel Raudara, Reykjavík. Price is from €864pp (based on 2 people sharing). Price includes return flights from Dublin, 20kg baggage, transfers & accommodation. Fosshotel Raudara is located in a quiet neighbourhood with Laugavegur shopping street, Klambratún city park, Hlemmur Food Hall and Hallgrímskirkja church all nearby. The perfect location for those who want to explore beautiful Reykjavík.

Or treat the family to something completely different this Christmas in Orlando. Travel 20th or 22nd December 2022 and stay for 14 nights at the 3-Star Rosen Inn, Orlando. Price from €5,095 total (based on two adults and two children). Price includes direct flights from Dublin, 20kg baggage per person and accommodation. Rosen Inn is conveniently located on world-famous International Drive near Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld. On-site eateries include a sushi bar, buffets, Japanese grill steakhouse and pub-style food and drinks. The hotel also offers theme park shuttle transportation.

Drop into Cassidy Travel today or contact them on (01) 8224000, email holidays@cassidytravel.ie or visit cassidytravel.ie

Marella Explorer 2 Flutes bar

2023 Marella Cruises

Save €300 on 2023 Marell Cruises with TUI.

Depart Dublin Airport on June 2nd 2023 and fly to Corfu where you will board the Marella Explorer and cruise to Montenegro, Croatia, Italy, and Slovenia. Book now from €1,599pps and save €300 per booking when you quote code: CRUISE300 in-store.

The package includes: return flights, all tips and service charges, onboard accommodation, with safes and nightly turndown service, 20kg luggage allowance, plus 10kg hand luggage when you fly with TUI, full- board meals in a range of restaurants, entertainment, airport transfers and port taxes, and a fantastic range of drinks.

The code is also valid on selected cruises departing between 1st January 2023 and 31st December 2023. T&Cs apply.

Book online, visit your local TUI store or agent

Algarve seashore

Top autumn/winter 4-Star offers with Aer Lingus!

Take the opportunity to feel the heat of the sun on your skin this winter. Whether you want to bask in the luxury of an all-inclusive winter sun getaway or just want a cheap winter sun holiday, Holidays With Aer Lingus have something to suit all budgets and needs, only a short flight from Dublin, Cork or Shannon.

Travel to Salou this September 2022 and stay at the 4-Star Pineda Park Apartments from €419pp. Price includes return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Salou, seven nights in the 4-Star Pineda Park Apartments, La Pineda on a Self-Catering basis. Airport taxes and charges are included in the price.

Or visit the Algarve and stay at the 4-Star Estrela do Vau Aparthotel from €449pp for travel in September 2022. Price includes return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to The Algarve, seven nights in the 4-Star Estrela do Vau Aparthotel, Praia do Vau on a self-catering basis. Airport taxes and charges are included in the price.

Visit holidayswithaerlingus.com

Staycations:

The Montenotte Hotel

Bespoke experiences at the Montenotte Hotel

The Montenotte Hotel, Cork has launched a new range of bespoke experience packages, that allow you to choose from a series of experiential treats this autumn. Located just moments from Cork city, the hotel offers luxury hotel rooms, a spa, delicious dining options, a cinema, stunning Victorian gardens and breath-taking views.

The Bespoke Experience Packages begin with a ‘core’ package, which includes a two-night stay with breakfast on both mornings, an evening meal on a night of your choice, plus a Montenotte Gin and Tonic on arrival, while your luggage is taken to your room. The choice is then yours to choose from a list of experiences, which include:

The Fairytale Picnic – An afternoon excursion to the historic Blarney Castle and Gardens to enjoy a self-guided tour of the castle and landscaped gardens. Complete the experience with a romantic Champagne and Cheese picnic in the most beautiful setting.

– An afternoon excursion to the historic Blarney Castle and Gardens to enjoy a self-guided tour of the castle and landscaped gardens. Complete the experience with a romantic Champagne and Cheese picnic in the most beautiful setting. The Spirit of Cork – Taste the spirit of Cork with a visit to the world-renowned Jameson Distillery in Midleton. Enjoy a guided tour of the distillery, followed by a premium whiskey-tasting experience.

Taste the spirit of Cork with a visit to the world-renowned Jameson Distillery in Midleton. Enjoy a guided tour of the distillery, followed by a premium whiskey-tasting experience. The Wellness Experience – Look after your mind, body and spirit and start your day with a ‘Beyond the Glass’ Bike Tour of Cork City to take in the local scenery and landmarks. On your return to the hotel, enjoy a 60-minute treatment in Bellevue Spa and a holistic Reiki relaxation session with The Montenotte’s resident Reiki practitioner.

Look after your mind, body and spirit and start your day with a ‘Beyond the Glass’ Bike Tour of Cork City to take in the local scenery and landmarks. On your return to the hotel, enjoy a 60-minute treatment in Bellevue Spa and a holistic Reiki relaxation session with The Montenotte’s resident Reiki practitioner. The Urban City Flavour – Enjoy a private tour of the Cork Butter Museum and Cork City Gaol for a fun and cultural learning experience. Cosy up in the snug of The Shelbourne Bar for a private Whiskey Tasting and take in Cork’s urban atmosphere.

In addition to the Bespoke Experience Packages, The Montenotte Hotel has also revealed a new Luxury Spa Package, for those who choose to simply relax and recharge. Included in the package is an overnight stay, a 60-minute spa treatment, a glass of Champagne in the relaxation room with a Wellness Tray and Apple Chi, a three-course evening meal served in Panorama Bistro, and breakfast the following morning. Pricing starts at €514 per stay.

Book now and receive 20% off all stays until December 30th 2023, as The Montenotte Hotel is running their annual promotion, “The Only Sale…”. The promotion will run until August 23rd 2022. T&Cs apply. Visit themontenottehotel.com

Lucho Diez leads Rock Farn Tour

Make a day of it at Rock Farm Slane

Take a fascinating Rock Farm Tour around the working organic farm on the historic 1500-acre Slane Castle Estate and an exhilarating kayaking session on the River Boyne.

Guided tours of Rock Farm are a fascinating insight into this pioneering 90-acre organic farm and ecotourism destination on the historic Slane Castle Estate. Learn about the life of an organic farmer and artisan producer. Walk through the farm that is home to rare breed animals like Dexter cows and Tamworth pigs as well as the happy flock of chickens who provide free-range eggs.

Tour the organic market garden and see fields filled with the barley used for the whiskey made at Slane Distillery. Learn about eco-tourism, glamping and strawbale buildings. Enjoy sample tastings of produce from the Farmers Market.

Guided tours of Rock Farm run on Thursdays at 11am and 2pm.

The cost is €15 per person and tours must be pre-booked at info@rockfarmslane.ie. Visitors are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and dress for the outdoors

Waterford Treasures. Photo by Colin Shanahan – DigiCol Photography (c) 2021

Waterford for Heritage Week 2022

Waterford and wine are synonymous and to celebrate, Waterford Treasures Museum is focussing on wine during Heritage Week in August.

There will be a guided walk through the Viking Triangle in the footsteps of people who enjoyed wine through the centuries. Waterford Treasures will also put on a historic talk and wine tasting. New exhibits in the Mayor’s Wine Vault will highlight the long tradition.

The Guided Walking Tour is on Monday, 15th August at 11 am. The duration is one hour, meet at Medieval Museum reception. Free, but bookable on eventbrite.ie/e/wine-in-waterford-guided-walking-tour-tickets-397068641997

The Historic Talk and paired Wine-Tasting is on Monday, 15th August at 7.30 pm. €15 per head. Book on eventbrite.ie/e/a-wine-tasting-evening-at-waterford-treasures-tickets-397071570757

