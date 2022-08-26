Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Sorrento

Holidays abroad:

Last minute holidays

If you’re looking for last-minute holiday deals or great value holidays, Click&Go is the place to find your perfect holiday.

Stay at the 4-Star Grand Hotel Flora in Sorrento from €679 per person. Price is per person based on two adults sharing for travel in September 2022. Price includes return flights from Dublin to Sorrento, seven nights in the 4-Star Grand Hotel Flora on a Bed & Breakfast basis, and airport taxes and charges

Or stay at the 4-Star Eix Lagotel Hotel in Majorca from €459. Price is per person based on two adults sharing for travel in September 2022.

Price includes return flights from Dublin to Majorca, seven nights in the 4-Star Eix Lagotel Hotel, Alcudia on a Self-Catering basis, and airport taxes and charges.

Mexico

Summer planning 2023

Summer 2022 may be coming to a close, but why not start planning your early summer 2023 getaway now with Cassidy Travel?

Bali Adventure with Classic Resorts

Travel in May 2023 for 13 nights and stay in 4-Star accommodation on a B&B basis in Bali. Discover the beautiful Indonesian island sometimes called ‘The Isle of the Gods’. A feast of nature awaits you as well as awe-inspiring temples and delicious local cuisine such as Nasi Goreng and Bali’s wonderful seafood. Price is from €1,925pp (savings of 30% included). Price is based on two people sharing and includes flights, transfers, taxes and accommodation.

Melt into Mexico

Travel on 12th June 2023 and stay in the 4-Star Rui Cancun for 14 nights, all-inclusive. Set on a white sand beach on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and close to Cancun’s bars and nightclubs, this resort features four pools, one with a swim-up bar, six restaurants, and a 24hr sports bar. Everything you need for the perfect Mexican getaway! Price is from €2,389pp based on two people sharing. Price includes direct flights, transfers and accommodation.

Staycations:

The Grafton Hotel, Family Multi Bunk Room

Spooktacular Family Halloween

As the kids go back to school, give the family something to look forward to on the October bank holiday weekend with a Spooktacular Midterm OMG Break at The Grafton hotel in the heart of Dublin 2. The 4-Star Grafton Hotel has fabulous ‘OMG Bunk Rooms’ that can accommodate up to six people sharing and its central location makes it the perfect base to explore the exciting Halloween festivals taking place around the city.

Discover The Big Scream Festival on Buckingham Street, Spookfield at Smithfield and Dockers Demons in Irishtown. The Halloween Midterm package is available from 21st October to 4th November and includes one night’s accommodation with breakfast for two adults and up to four children, Halloween treats for the kids and a welcome ‘Spooky’ cocktail, priced from €450. There is also discounted car parking and free cancellation for up to 24 hours.

Not every family is 2+2 so the ‘OMG Bunk Rooms’ are designed to sleep six, without the expense of interconnecting rooms or uncomfortable camp beds. The rooms are spacious with two sets of comfortable bunks, a super king bed and a separate bathroom and shower room, along with superfast Wi-Fi and Smart Chromecast TV giving guests access to their favourite TV apps for movies.

Located a stone’s throw away from Grafton Street and St Stephens Green, The Grafton is within walking distance of historic landmarks including Trinity College, Guinness Storehouse, the National Gallery of Ireland and a bus ride to The Zoo in the Phoenix Park. It is also the perfect base for all the top sporting and music events in the Aviva, Croke Park and 3 Arena, as well as great shopping.

Hot Air Ballooning at Birr Castle Demesne

Hot Air Balloons over Birr Castle Demesne

September will be a wonderful time to visit Birr Castle Demesne, as the 50th Annual Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships will take place there this year. This is the longest-running annual national ballooning event in the world!

Around 40 ballooning teams from Ireland, Europe, Chile and the USA are expected to take part in the Championships, which takes place from the afternoon of Saturday, 24th September to Friday, 30th September.

A private event for hobby balloonists from all over the world and an amazing spectator sport for the public, pre-booking is essential for this event due to high demand. Flights are due to take place from Saturday afternoon, and will then run through to Friday evening with two scheduled flights per day, launching in the mornings and late afternoons. Flights are 100pc weather dependent.

Why not make a day of it and visit the 120 acres of award-winning gardens with rare trees and flowers, wonderful wildlife, and walks along peaceful rivers and the lake. Check out the largest treehouse in Ireland with its adventure playground, the infamous Great Telescope, the Science Centre full of scientific and engineering artifacts, the Courtyard Café and gift shop – now stocking many wonderfully Irish-designed gifts.

Guests can access Birr Castle Demesne from 4.30pm to 7pm to see the ballooning event launch. €6 per person aged 4 and over. Birr Castle Demesne is open daily 9am to 6pm. Family tickets from €28.

