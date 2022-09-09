Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers and news from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

New York

Abroad

Travel to the States

Take your pick with Tour America – Orlando, Dallas, Washington DC, NYC, Vegas, LA, New Orleans, Chicago, and Dayton Beach. There are also plenty of cruises to choose from!

Your holiday will be organised from beginning to end and you can rest easy knowing that you will get the best price, best service and that you are booking with an Irish travel company, which is licensed and bonded.

For example, Universal Orlando is from €919pp (based on two adults and two children sharing) for 11 nights for travel on 16th May, 2023. Staying in Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn & Suites. Flights with United Airlines included, as well as taxes and bags. Ref: 692877. Ref: 692877

Or, travel to New York on 19th November, 2022 for four nights from €1,099pp (two adults sharing). Includes accommodation at The Kixby, direct flights, taxes and bags. No resort fee. Ref: 692775.

Visit touramerica.ie or call (01) 817 35 35 to book your holiday

Prague

Weekend escapes

September has arrived and everyone already needs a break. But where will you go? ITAA (Irish Travel Agents Association) members have some great deals at the moment, which tick all the boxes for a fantastic weekend escape.

For example, travel to Prague for three nights between 11th November-14th November, from €195pp. Celebrated as the City of a Thousand Spires, Prague’s age-old squares, houses, churches and bridges add up to an unforgettable experience. And the most popular attraction might be the fairytale Prague Castle, which truly dominates the city.

For more information on this offer from Cassidy Travel, visit itaa.ie/offers/city-break-to-prague/

Alternatively, spend three nights in Berlin in October 2022 from €249pp. Visit sights including Potsdamer Platz, the new embassy quarter, and the haunting Holocaust Memorial by Peter Eisenman. The Nikolaiviertel is crowded with cafes and restaurants, while other unique attractions include Gedächtniskirche memorial church on the edge of Kurfürstendamn, the New Synagogue, lively Alexanderplatz and Gendarmenmarkt. And, of course, the Berlin Wall.

For more information on this offer from Click&Go, visit itaa.ie/offers/3-berlin-from-e249-per-person/

Staycations

Limerick Strand Hotel

Mid-term offers at Limerick Strand Hotel

The Limerick Strand Hotel is offering families scarily good value this October mid-term break.

Guests staying from October 27th to 29th can enjoy the Limerick Halloween festival, celebrating local folklore and traditions through talks and workshops, and fun educational events for children.

Stay for two nights in a spacious family room and enjoy a welcome Halloween Pack (with some spooky treats from the Chef) for the children on arrival, delicious award-winning family breakfast daily and access to the Energize Leisure Centre, with a 20m pool. Plus, children under 12 years can dine for free (main course with every adult main course purchased) in the River Bar & Restaurant.

Each family will also receive a special discount for entry to King John’s Castle and Bunratty Castle, Shannon. During the mid-term, Limerick Strandwill also create some local autumnal-inspired dishes and their mixologists will be on hand to create some bewitching cocktails, with non-alcoholic options available.

Rates from €189 per adult sharing. Kids under 12 years stay free.

To make a reservation, call (061) 421 800, email hello@strandlimerick.ie or visit strandlimerick.ie

Wild venison at The Cove Restaurant

The Cove Restaurant at Fota Island Resort

Take a trip to the People’s Republic of Cork and the country’s culinary capital to explore some of the treasures to be found in this food-rich part of the world.

Based in the luxurious 5-Star Fota Island Resort, head off during the day to eat your way through the world-class English Market, visit Ballymaloe’s wonderful gardens and shops, or stock up on artisan goodies at the market in Midleton, and then enjoy dinner in Fota’s own destination restaurant that evening, The Cove Restaurant.

The Cove Restaurant at Fota Island Resort’s menus are all about celebrating the local produce and Head Chef Maris Urbanovics creates imaginative and skillful seasonal menus.

An intimate and polished setting with its own wine cellar, the sommeliers at The Cove Restaurant have curated wine pairings designed to complement the flavours of the food.

The seasonal tasting menu at The Cove Restaurant is available for €85pp, with the sommelier’s matching wine pairings for €55pp, and the set menu is €75pp, with matching wines for €40.

An overnight stay at Fota Island Resort with a fine dining experience at The Cove Restaurant is available from €395 for two people sharing.

Visit fotaisland.ie

Comments

comments