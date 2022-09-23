Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers and news from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Vienna Christmas markets

Abroad

European Christmas markets

Ireland’s premier online travel company, Click&Go, have a variety of Europe’s favourite Christmas markets and some lesser-known alternatives on offer for this winter.

Some of their best value Christmas markets include: Prague from €169, Budapest from €189, Vienna from €199, Berlin from €219 and Krakow from €229. Prices based on two people sharing, including flights and three nights’ accommodation

For an alternative Christmas market option, visit the Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt in Germany, one of the oldest and most famous Christmas markets in the world. In the wooden booths of “the little city of wood and cloth”, one finds traditional, often handmade Christmas decorations and sweet treats such as gingerbread and Spekulatius almond cookies. Travel from €259, including flights and three nights’ accommodation.

Or, consider Bruges in Belgium. Bruges offers the most romantic, Christmassy and intimate atmosphere of all the Belgium Christmas markets. The market celebrations are known as ‘Winter Glow’, focussing on things to do in Bruges in winter and not just at the market alone. It includes the Bruges Christmas market, ice-skating, the light experience trail and light decorations throughout the city. The whole city turns into a fairytale destination. Travel from €259, including flights and three nights’ accommodation.

Christmas Markets across Europe begin opening in the last week of November and run until the beginning of January.

For more information on Christmas Market packages from Click&Go, including return direct flights and centrally located accommodation, visit clickandgo.com

Faro, Algarve, Photo by Lukas Šakys

Late winter sun

Looking for some late winter sun? TUI has some great deals. Travel on 2nd October to Algarve, staying at the 3-Star Vilabranca Apartments, Lagos for seven nights from €469pps (self-catering basis).

Or on 19th November, travel to Costa Del Sol, staying in the 2-Star+ Hotel Balmoral, Benalmadena for four nights from €259pps (half-board). Or, just in time for Christmas, travel to Gran Canaria on 19th December for seven nights, staying at TUI BLUE Orquidea 4-Star, Bahia Feliz (all inclusive) from €1,069pps; €2,889 (two adults and one child) or €3,889 (two adults, two children).

Prices include: flights from Dublin, accommodation, transfers, luggage and 24/7 support.

Book your next TUI Holiday by 3rd October and secure your place in the sun with a low deposit from just €25pp*. Applies to holidays departing between 1st November 2022 and 30th April 2024.

And if you fancy treating yourself by going All Inclusive, TUI are offering 50% off on All Inclusive upgrades* on holidays departing between 1st May-31st October 2023! Just use the code ALLIN at the checkout! *T&Cs apply. All holidays and prices are subject to change and availability.

Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent

Staycations

Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa

October escapes at Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa

With incredible views of the glorious Sugar Loaf Mountain and Wicklow’s rolling countryside, why not steal yourself away for a night or two of utter luxury at the 5-Star Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa, where you can witness the magnificent autumnal colours and take advantage of some great seasonal offers.

Take time out to recharge and escape for a mid-week overnight stay, where you can unwind in the peaceful setting of ESPA, enjoying a 45-minute treatment, and subject to availability, a restorative Yoga Class.

Relax on arrival in the comfort of your impressive bedroom complete with signature linens, featherbeds, marble bathrooms, ESPA bath essentials and Rainforest showers, to name some of the luxurious amenities.

Take a dip in the indoor 20m Swarovski crystal-lit swimming pool before or after your scheduled treatment at ESPA. Renowned as one of the best spa hotels in Ireland, therapists are trained to the highest standards. All Spa guests enjoy full use of the thermal areas including the Swarovski-Crystal-lit heated pool, Hamman Suite, Sauna and Steam rooms. The Spa Café also offers a tranquil oasis to sit, eat, sip and surrender to relaxation.

For those unable to avail of the yoga class, you will be treated to two complimentary tickets to Powerscourt House Estate & Gardens, where you are free to roam the glorious 1,000-acre estate in its autumn splendour.

The ESPA Wellness Escape is available Sunday to Thursday and costs from €247.50pps. This includes luxury overnight accommodation, breakfast in Sika Restaurant, 45-minute ESPA spa treatment, access to Serenity Room and Thermal Suites, 20-metre Swarovski-Crystal-lit swimming pool, Yoga class (when available), courtesy hotel bicycles to explore the estate and a 1pm late check-out for two.

The Autumn Abounds Package gives guests some super added benefits including two entry tickets to the majestic Powerscourt Gardens and a 10% discount on retail at nearby Avoca Powerscourt House.

This overnight experience is available daily from October and costs from €268.50pps. Includes three-course dinner, breakfast, plus two tickets to Powerscourt Gardens and 10% off retail purchases at Avoca Powerscourt House.

For more information, visit powerscourthotel.com

Halloween at Birr Castle Demesne

Halloween at Birr Castle Demesne

Birr Castle Demesne, in Birr, Co Offaly, will host a wide programme of exciting activities over the Halloween break.

The Demesne is absolutely stunning this time of year with all its stunning trees in all their autumnal glory. Their mid-term line-up takes place from Saturday, 29th October to Saturday 5th November. It includes a special Halloween pumpkin trail, the Wild Connections Bird Watching Nature Trail, the Red Tree Trail with its stunning 65 trees in all their Autumnal colours, the Gallery Challenge, and the Solar Trail.

Plenty of reasons to get wrapped up and visit. All activities are included in your general admission tickets. General admission tickets are available online, daily activities will be allocated on a first-come basis.

Their Wild Connections’ Halloween Camp is also running during the mid-term break from Tuesday, 1st November to Thursday, 3rd November, from 10am – 2pm each day. Suitable for ages 5 – 12 years.

The Wild Connections Camp will let your kids connect with nature in the great outdoors under the guidance of our experienced team. Activities include pond dipping, bird watching, nature crafts and a wellness walk. Cost: €45 per child.

See birrcastle.com for full details

