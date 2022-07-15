Travel Extra’s top deals of the week

Each week, we round up a selection of offers from some of the best hotels, airlines, cruises and travel agents

Coral Bay Beach, Cyprus

Holidays abroad:

Cyprus with Sunway

The beautiful Mediterranean island of Cyprus has endless sandy stretches, UNESCO heritage sites, and seaside resorts. Must-visits include the beach in Paphos, which is home to the famous ‘Rock of Aphrodite’ and Coral Bay Beach, as well the archaeological sites of Paphos Castle, the Tomb of the Kings, Kato Paphos Park and Kykkos Monastery.

Wine-tasting is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in Cyprus, with many resorts offering fantastic tasting tours and days out at a vast array of vineyards. The Cypriot wine industry ranks 37th in the world for total production quantity. Team up a glass of wine with a delicious mix of Cypriot cuisine – including a wide range of meats, cheeses, salads and fruits.

Sunway has a range of offers to Cyprus. Travel on August 29th for seven nights from €699pp. Or depart on 26th September from €509pp for seven nights. Or October 24th for seven nights from €369pp. Price includes flights from Dublin and accommodation.

Visit sunway.ie

TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical

Tenerife with TUI

Plan ahead and look forward to getting some winter sun this year. Travel to Puerto de Santiago in Tenerife with TUI for seven nights from €499pps, departing Dublin Airport on January 6th.

You’ll stay at TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical (self-catering), which is located in the centre of Puerto de Santiago. There are three pools to splash between outside and kids get their own pools.

Plus, there’s a waterside bar that deals out drinks and snacks. And make sure to head to the nearby marina for great views of the mighty Los Gigantes cliffs. Prices include: flights, accommodation, transfers, luggage and 24/7 support.

Book here or visit your local TUI store or agent

Sol Timor

Costa del Sol with Click&Go

With national parks, beautiful beaches and waterparks, Costa del Sol in Spain ticks all the boxes, with something for everyone. Stay at the 3-star Sol Timor Apartments, Torremolinos in October from €359pp (based on two adults sharing).

Price includes return flights from Dublin to Costa del Sol, seven nights in the Sol Timor Apartments (room-only basis), airport taxes and charges.



Click here to book

Staycations:

Twelve Hotel, Photo by Paul Sherwood

The Twelve Hotel, Galway

Situated in the seaside village of Barna, The Twelve Hotel is a jewel on the coast road from Galway into Connemara.

Winner of Georgina Campbell’s Hotel of The Year Award 2018, The Twelve Hotel has exceptional dining experiences at every turn. These include the buzzing gastrobar, The Pins and Pizza Dozzina, which serves traditional Italian classics and locally-inspired choices. You can also enjoy gourmet goodies and pastries from The Twelve Bakery, or sit back at the chic and cosy West, with its exciting menu showcasing the best the region has to offer.

Escape to the west and enjoy long beach walks on Silver Strand or Furbo beach, and visit the hotel’s Le Petit Spa for an indulgent Voya treatment. Being a dog-friendly hotel since the day they opened, you can bring your best friend too!

Prices start from €155 per night. Visit thetwelvehotel.ie

Ice House Hotel

Summer at the Ice House Hotel

The Ice House Hotel, set on the banks of the River Moy in North Mayo, is the perfect destination for some summer romance, with the hotel’s new The Perfect Catch experience.

Check into your river view room before enjoying a day-long fishing excursion on your own private boat. After you have cast a line, park up at the gorgeous Bartra Island, have a barbeque in the sun and sample your catch of the day with your special someone.

During your stay, enjoy full access to the award-winning Chill Spa’s thermal suite, where you can relax in the Aromatherapy Room, refresh in the Experience Showers and drift away in the Snooze Room. On an evening of your choice, have dinner at restaurant 54° 9°, with a menu that focuses on the finest and freshest produce that Ireland has to offer.

‘The Perfect Catch’ package starts from €370pps and includes two nights’ accommodation in a deluxe river view room, breakfast each morning, and dinner on one evening in 54° 9°. A day-long boat excursion with a sea trout fishing lesson and a barbeque on Bartra Island is also included. The fishing trip is weather-permitting and must be booked in advance to avoid disappointment.

For more information, visit theicehouse.ie

g Hotel and Spa

Gallop to the g Hotel for the Galway Races

The five-star g Hotel will be a hive of glamour and fun once again for the 2022 Galway Races, which take place from Monday 25th to Sunday 31st July at Ballybrit. Stay two nights at the g hotel (B&B) during race week from €668 for two people. You’ll stay in a luxury guest room and enjoy a full a la carte breakfast before hitting Ballybrit!

Why not treat yourself and book the ‘g races Afternoon Tea in association with Taittinger’ package (€65pp)? You can enter into the daily ‘Best Hat of the Day’, with great prizes to be won each day. Afterwards, pre-book the g hotel’s courtesy car to bring you into the city to soak up the festival atmosphere! This offer is available on Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th, Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st.

Book on (091) 778 454 or email stay@theghotel.ie. Visit theghotel.ie

Comments

comments