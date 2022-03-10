Travel industry and Irish stars celebrate 10 years of Emirates in Ireland

A lunch event at House on Leeson Street, Dublin was held to mark the 10-year anniversary of Emirates connecting Ireland to the world, writes Clodagh Dooley

Enda Corneille, country manager at Emirates Ireland

Yesterday, myself and Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan, joined our fellow travel industry colleagues for a long-awaited get-together at House, Leeson Street, to mark 10 years of Emirates in Ireland.

Since the inaugural flight on 9th January 2012, Emirates has carried more than 2.8 million passengers on 10,000 flights between Dublin and Dubai. In fact, the Dublin route launch has been one of the airline’s most successful in its 37-year history.

And Enda Corneille, country manager at Emirates Ireland, says despite having to scale back operations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, frequencies are ramping up as travel demand gradually returns.

“Back in 2012, there were those who couldn’t understand the rationale for launching the Dublin operation during the midst of a global recession. However, meticulous planning, a long-term vision, and the confidence both Emirates and our customers have in our product and service have proved the naysayers wrong,” says Enda.

At the Emirates 10th anniversary event, guests enjoyed an Arabic-inspired lunch, with flatbread and hummus, and lamb (and vegan) tagine, as well as an Emirates birthday cake!

Some well-known faces also attended the event, including Brian Ormond, Greg O’Shea, Niamh Cullen and Jess Redden.

Enda Corneille adds, “The past 10 years have been exciting and the challenges we have faced have demonstrated just how flexible, agile and able an airline of Emirates’ size can be.

“If there has ever been a time to celebrate and recognise success it’s now. We are delighted to be getting together with our industry colleagues to mark our 10-year anniversary, and look ahead to new milestones such as new aircraft, new route launches and renewed growth and success.”

Emirates is currently operating a daily service between Dublin and Dubai and onwards to more than 120 destinations. See emirates.com for more details and check out some of the pictures from the event below:

Jess Redden and Enda Corneille Emirates Ireland Country Manager

Harry McNulty and Greg O’Shea

Enda Corneille and Brian Ormond

Norah Casey and Enda Corneille

Daragh Keany and Clodagh Dooley

Niamh Cullen

Enda Corneille and Holly Carpenter

Pictures taken by Brian McEvoy

